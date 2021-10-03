Water crisis MP undergoes changes that will make electricity bills more expensive, experts say – 10/02/2021 – Market

Deputy Adolfo Viana (PSDB-BA) included in his MP (Provisional Measure) report on the water crisis the extension of subsidies for coal plants and other measures for specific sectors that, according to entities and specialists, should increase the cost of energy in Brazil. parents.

Estimates by Abrace (Association of Large Industrial Consumers of Energy and Free Consumers) indicate that the cost transferred to the electricity bill will reach R$46.5 billion.

In Congress’s jargon, the strange amendments to the main theme of an MP —as the deputy did— are called “tortoises”.

Viana presented her report on Friday (1). The text published by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) at the end of June is already in effect. For the amendments made by the congressman to take effect, the MP must be voted on by the Chamber and the Senate.

The main point of the MP is the creation of the CREG (Chamber of Exceptional Rules for Hydroenergy Management), an emergency group for monitoring the electrical system led by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The objective of the chamber is to guarantee a faster and more effective response from the government in facing the water crisis.

The committee was given powers to decide on the level of water flow in the hydroelectric reservoirs, a type of measure that previously depended on the approval of agencies such as IBAMA (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) and ANA (National Water Agency) and Sanitation).

In his report, Viana included a device that, in practice, gives more powers to the President of the Republic.

The change allows, in situations of water scarcity, the head of the Executive to establish the CREG at any time by decree and define its duration.

The decree can only be edited if ANA communicates a shortage situation or on the recommendation of the entity’s CMSE (Electrical Sector Monitoring Committee).

According to the original text edited by Bolsonaro, the duration of the emergency group was expected to end on December 30, 2021.

The congressman also established that CREG will be competent to promote awareness actions on voluntary reduction of energy consumption.

Sector entities criticized the parts of Viana’s report that deal with benefits and subsidies to specific segments. These inclusions made by the deputy are not related to the emergency group monitoring the electrical system.

Viana added in the text, for example, the expansion of subsidies for the production of energy from mineral coal. According to the new wording, the term for using resources from the CDE (Energy Development Account) to promote this fuel was extended from 2027 to 2035.

He stated as a condition that the benefit will be valid only for thermoelectric plants that, as of 2028, will replace coal with biomass.

Viana also welcomed an amendment that allows gas pipeline installation expenses to be diluted in the electricity sector’s transmission costs.

Ana Carla Petti, president of MegaWhat Consultoria, explains that the modification determines that the cost of these new gas pipelines should occur through the tariff for the use of the transmission system, which is paid by consumers and generators.

She also considered that the definition of the president’s competence to “institute and define the duration of the CREG by means of a decree is important because it makes this process faster”.

Paulo Pedrosa, from Abrace (Association of Large Industrial Consumers of Energy and Free Consumers), criticized the inclusion of “tortoises”.

“The prospect of an opinion that brings so many costs to society being voted without transparency and without debate is impressive. With the debate, it will become evident that these new inclusions are bad for consumers and for society. More than half of our energy is already allocated to additional costs that are not part of the energy chain. And that takes away from the country’s development”, he says.

The rapporteur also extended the deadline for generators to decide on the renewal of Proinfa (Incentive Program for Alternative Sources of Electric Energy).

Edvaldo Santana, former director of Aneel and an energy specialist, agrees that the measures included in the report should raise the price of electricity.

“The consumer will pay, in addition to energy consumption, for the construction of gas pipelines that supply the thermoelectric plants through a tariff. This tends to distort the resource matrix,” he says.

Regarding the extension of Proinfa, the specialist says that the contract should be made through an auction, because it creates a market reserve.

By putting different “tortoises” in his report, Viana tries to repeat the strategy adopted by Congress during the MP’s vote on the privatization of Eletrobras. At the time, congressmen managed to include amendments that were not in the original version of the bill.

According to associations in the electricity sector, the changes made to the Eletrobras MP will make energy generation more expensive in the coming years. The government refutes the thesis and says that, despite the Parliament’s amendments, there will be a cut in the cost of energy.

By Embrace’s estimates, the additional costs will be billionaires.

When contracting capacity reserve, for example, the cost of gas pipelines can be incorporated into the cost of the energy transmission system. In this case, the increase for generators and consumers should reach R$33.2 billion for 15 years of operation.

The extension of the subsidy for domestic coal, which would end in 2027 and be extended until 2035, would create an extra R$2.8 billion account in the CDE.

The entity also evaluated another point: MP Eletrobras’ SHP market reserve. There would be an increase in the term of contracts from 20 to 25 years. Considering charges and taxes, the increase would be R$700 million.

The extension of the Proinfa (Incentive Program for Alternative Sources of Electric Energy) for 20 years was also evaluated. The impact would be R$ 8 billion. As it will be possible to increase energy delivery at fixed prices, without competition, Abrace estimated that for every 10% increase in energy delivery, the cost of Proinfa increases by R$1.9 billion.

Sought out, deputy Adolfo Viana did not return the contacts made by sheet.