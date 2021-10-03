‘We will identify the author of this crime’

On the night of this Friday (1), the Atlético-MG denied a rumor involving Diego Costa and Nacho Fernández that went viral on social networks. According to the club, an alleged “affair” between the attacker and the midfielder’s wife is nothing more than “fake news” and an attempt to “destabilize the team, which is the leader of the brazilian and dispute the semifinals of the Brazil’s Cup”.

The Rooster also stated that he will use all the necessary resources to identify the author of the “lying post”, which the Alvinegro also called it a “crime”, and bringing it to justice.

Isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship, with 46 points, Atlético-MG faces the International this Saturday (2), at 9 pm (GMT), for the 23rd round of the national competition.

Check the statement from Atlético-MG in full:

Clube Atlético Mineiro and its athletes Diego Costa and Nacho Fernández were harassed today by an absolutely frivolous, lying and malicious post made on social networks.

It is, therefore, Fake News, whose sole purpose is to try to destabilize the team, which is the leader of the Brasileirão and disputes the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

The club will use all the necessary resources to identify the author of this crime, who will undergo harsh and severe legal measures in order to repair the damage caused to those involved.

