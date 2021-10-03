Web compares the size of Larissa Manoela and Rodrigo Hilbert: ‘Anã?’

Larissa Manoela was the target of buzz on the web because of its height compared to Rodrigo Hilbert by participating in the cooking board of the “It’s from Home” this morning (2). In the morning segment, the actress learned to make profiteroles with chocolate sauce. Something similar had already happened with Simone and Simaria when the “Coleguinhas” danced with Ana Hickmann.

In a good mood, Internet users played several games with Larissa, who overcame her fear of horses while preparing for the soap opera “Além da Ilusão”, the next unpublished plot of the six. “I’m dead with the size of Larissa Manoela in Rodrigo Hilbert’s kitchen (laughs). Her little size”, joked one. “40 centimeters difference,” opined a second.

“Looks like she’s a dwarf,” snapped a third. “Larissa Manoela with her 1.30 m tall looks like Rodrigo’s daughter”, exaggerated another. “The size of Larissa Manoela on Rodrigo’s side I’m shocked” and “she’s looking like a child” were other comments. “I don’t know if Larissa Manoela, who is very small, or Rodrigo Hilbert, who is very tall”, was in doubt.

How tall is Larissa Manoela?

Currently in a relationship with André Luiz Frambach, with whom she has been photographed kissing on the beach, the actress once claimed to be 1.53 m tall. In turn, the presenter and husband of Fernanda Lima is 1.90 m. That is, almost 40 centimeters more than the person from Paraná, whose car’s steering wheel impressed Paloma Duarte.