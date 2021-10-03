Wesley Safadão chooses vaccine to perform outside Brazil | Fabia Oliveira

Wesley Safadão will be investigated by MPCE for becoming ‘vaccine sommelier’Reproduction/Instagram
According to the report, a former employee of Safadão, Marcelo da Silva Matos, known as Marcelo Tchela, organized the receipt of the vaccine with an influential advisor in the health system. The information is from the Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) and appears in an order signed on September 30. The agency analyzed data from the vaccination system, documents provided by the Municipal Health Department (SMS) and the monitoring images of the mall where it happened the immunization.
The singer and the advisor were scheduled for points where vaccination took place with Astrazeneca on July 8 of this year – in the process of approval by regulatory agencies abroad at the time. Thyane Dantas hadn’t even been scheduled for the day.
Safadão, his wife, Thyane Dantas, and six other people were indicted, on Wednesday (29), by the Civil Police of Ceará for irregularities in vaccination against Covid-19. The inquiry was sent to the Court of Justice (CJCE).