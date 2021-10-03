Wesley Safadão chooses vaccine to perform outside Brazil | Fabia Oliveira

Wesley Safadão will be investigated by MPCE for becoming ‘vaccine sommelier’Reproduction/Instagram

The imbroglio involving Wesley Safadão, woman, Thyane Dantas and the advisor, Sabrina Brandão, in the fraud of vaccination against Covid-19 has gained a new chapter. According to a report by Jornal Diário do Nordeste de Fortelza, the trio articulated the irregularity on account of the forrozeiro tour to the United States and Mexico between October and November this year. Safadão would have chosen the Janssen vaccine, with a single dose, because the immunizing agent is accepted in both countries.

According to the report, a former employee of Safadão, Marcelo da Silva Matos, known as Marcelo Tchela, organized the receipt of the vaccine with an influential advisor in the health system. The information is from the Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) and appears in an order signed on September 30. The agency analyzed data from the vaccination system, documents provided by the Municipal Health Department (SMS) and the monitoring images of the mall where it happened the immunization.

The singer and the advisor were scheduled for points where vaccination took place with Astrazeneca on July 8 of this year – in the process of approval by regulatory agencies abroad at the time. Thyane Dantas hadn’t even been scheduled for the day.