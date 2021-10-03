Wesley Safadão received help and acted criminally in vaccination

Indicted for irregularity in vaccinating against covid-19, Wesley Safadão had the help of a friend to receive a single dose of Janssen’s immunizing agent. The conclusion is from the Public Ministry of Ceará, which is investigating the singer. In addition to Safadão, his wife, Thyane Dantas, and producer Sabrina Tavares are also being investigated for the same crime. According to an order published last Thursday, on September 30, they “were vaccinated there in an illegal, immoral and criminal manner.”

According to the investigation, the singer turned to friend and former employee Marcelo da Silva, better known as Marcelo Tchela, to get the vaccine in order to perform in the United States and Mexico. In the order, the MP informs that he had access to images from the North Shopping, in Fortaleza, where the three were vaccinated on July 8th.

Safadão’s friend would have articulated his network of contacts in order to ensure that the artist – as well as the producer and the singer’s wife – received the vaccine from the pharmaceutical Janssen, as it was widely accepted abroad at that time.

The agency points out that the trio was scheduled to take the vaccine on the same day at another post, at the Ceará Events Center, where the AstraZeneca immunizing agent was applied.

“Once the connection between those involved was established, Marcelo Tchela headed to North Shopping Joquei together with the trio to be

benefited from irregular vaccination”, informs the order of the Public Ministry.

The agency says that all those involved were notified “so that they become aware of the charges and, if they want, present

new clarifications.” They will have a maximum period of five days for them to express themselves.

The report of splash contacted the artist’s advisors, who informed that they had not yet had access to the MP’s document. “Our legal department handling the case is verifying the information, and as soon as we can get an answer,” he said. The producer Sabrina was also contacted, but she hasn’t manifested herself so far.

Safadão, Thyane and Sabrina were also indicted for the same crime by the Civil Police. They can answer for embezzlement and violation of health measures.

The Civil Police of Ceará (PC-CE) concluded the police investigation investigating the irregular vaccination of a singer’s wife, in a shopping center in the neighborhood of Jóquei Club, in Fortaleza. In total, eight people were indicted in the police investigation, seven of them, including the singer and his wife, for the crimes of embezzlement and for violating the determination of the public authority, aimed at preventing the introduction or spread of a contagious disease, whose combined penalties may amount to to thirteen years in prison.

Thyane Dantas received the vaccine against covid-19 without being in the age group determined by the city of Fortaleza in July. She was also not registered to receive the vaccine, a practice used in the municipality to regulate vaccination. At the time, the couple’s advisors said that the dose of Thyane would have been from the “xepa”, which was denied by the city hall.