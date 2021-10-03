What Andreas, brother of Suzane Richthofen, said in testimony of the case

The movies The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents have once again sparked curiosity in the Richthofen case after they were released on Amazon Prime Video. One question is what Andreas, Suzane’s only brother, said in his testimony.

As is known, Suzane Richthofen, along with her brothers Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos, committed the murder of her parents. Andreas’ testimony only took place in 2006, four years after the crime.

Suzane’s brother’s version was important because it clarified some points from the night of the murders. Folha de São Paulo, at that time, revealed what was said by the then student for justice in São Paulo.

Andreas initially disproved Suzane Richthofen in two facts: he said that her sister did not appear to be drugged the night of the murder and the gun inside a teddy bear was really hers.

Andres Richthofen asked Suzane and the Cravinhos brothers to leave the court at the time of the testimony. The convict’s brother stated that he did not forgive her and that he did not believe that she would give up her own inheritance.

At another point, Andreas laughed when Suzane’s lawyer said she would sign a document giving up her inheritance.

After that, Andreas’ testimony in the Richthofen case focused on the family assets. The then student commented that Suzane, even in prison, had ordered that everything inside the house be counted, including even cutlery.

After that, the boy started to live in seclusion, initially under the guardianship of his grandmother. Currently, there is little information about Andreas, as can be seen here.

Richthofen case films are on Amazon Prime Video

The film scripts are based on information contained in the records of the Richthofen case, which convicted Suzane and her ex-boyfriend.

They pleaded guilty to the murder of Manfred and Marisia von Richthofen. The films present the case and possible motives behind the murder.

The Girl Who Killed My Parents is inspired by Daniel’s testimony, and The Boy Who Killed My Parents is based on Suzane’s.

The direction is by Mauricio Eça and scripts by Ilana Casoy and Raphael Montes. The cast includes Carla Diaz, Leonardo Bittencourt, Allan Souza Lima, Kauan Ceglio, Leonardo Medeiros, Vera Zimmermann, Augusto Madeira, Debora Duboc, Marcelo Várzea, Fernanda Viacava, Gabi Lopes and Taiguara Nazareth.

The Girl Who Killed Her Parents and The Boy Who Killed My Parents are on Amazon Prime Video.