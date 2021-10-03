What health! At 71, Ms. Lalá practices crossfit daily

Burpee, hang, emon, heron wod, pull up, clean. These are some of the terms that crossfit practitioners use on a daily basis even in conversations that are not about the sport. The universe of words, foreign to non-crossfitters, has been part of retired Alayde dos Anjos’ vocabulary for eight years.

At 71, Ms. Lalá, as she is known among her closest, trains in the sport at an academy in Guará. Sport requires physical conditioning, mobility and willingness. And all three, the retiree has plenty.

“I’ve been playing sports since I was 25 years old. I started with swimming, I went to spinning and now I crossfit and walk. I can perform almost all the movements, I like to take weight and everything else, except standing upside down”, comments the crossfiteira, referring to the technique called Hand Stand Push Up.

At first glance, crossfit may seem like an aggressive sport to a lady. Some health professionals even do not recommend it because of the risk of injuries to the knees, joints and spine. Dona Lalá, however, is not intimidated.

“I don’t have any medical recommendations that steer me away from crossfit. I never felt pain in my knee or spine. After the pandemic, I just started to train more calmly and calmly”, he says.

The retired performs physical activities for at least an hour daily and her willingness draws attention at the gym.

pain threshold

The orthopedist Quintino Castro, from IBphysical, states that there are no contraindications for the practice of crossfit in old age. However, medical evaluation and periodic follow-up are essential. “Before starting to practice any sport, it is necessary to undergo a medical evaluation, initially with a cardiologist and then with an orthopedist”, explains the specialist.

The golden rule for fans – whether they are of any age – is to respect the limit and pain. When it happens during exercise, you need to carefully evaluate the movement to understand what is happening. “The practitioner must be accompanied by a trained professional, who will assist him in this assessment”, details the doctor.

According to the orthopedist, crossfit strengthens more stable muscles and joints, preventing wear and tear. If done poorly, however, it can cause ligament, muscle and even bone injuries.

Longevity

The practice of physical activities brings many benefits for the elderly. According to the coordinator of Geriatrics at Hospital Santa Lucia, Priscilla Mussi, senior athletes have considerable improvements in their immune and cardiovascular systems.

“The practice of physical exercise in old age, in addition to preventing diseases such as anxiety and depression, reduces the occurrence of cases of hypertension, osteoporosis and even cancer. Elderly people who exercise practice balance more, thus avoiding falls, which are very common in this age group. They also sleep better and drink more water”, explains Mussi.

And it’s never too late to start. According to the expert, studies indicate that those who began to practice physical activity in their old age and exercise at least three times a week, increase their life expectancy by at least five years. Those who are adept at physical activities from their youth can live up to 12 years longer than their sedentary contemporaries.