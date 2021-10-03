What polls said a year before the 2018 election

With a year to go before the October 2, 2022 elections, polls by various institutes show the same scenario: former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) leads the presidential race, followed by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) – and both have a great advantage over other pre-candidates. But as the polls are “pictures of the moment”, it is possible that there will be significant changes until the eve of the 2022 election. Exactly four years ago, for example, surveys of voting intentions in which Lula was not placed as a candidate – he ended up not running in 2018 – they gave the leadership to former senator and former minister Marina Silva (Rede). She finished the 2018 contest in 8th place.

A year before the 2018 election, the scenario was one of great uncertainty. Lula was the favorite, according to polls. But he had been convicted by the then Lava Jato judge Sérgio Moro, in July 2017, in the Guarujá triplex case. And there was already the possibility that he would be convicted at second instance and thus become ineligible – the conviction ended up occurring in January 2018.

Because of this uncertainty about Lula’s candidacy, the polls simulated scenarios with and without the PT. Bolsonaro already showed that he would be a strong candidate, usually in second place, in these two circumstances, with voting intentions ranging between 16% and 19% – he would later win the first round with 46%.

But, in the uprisings without Lula, the one who benefited most a year before the election was Marina Silva. Although affiliated with the Network, he became a politician with national expression in the PT. And, for this reason, he “inherited” a large part of the votes that would belong to Lula. In addition, Marina was the best-placed pre-candidate for 2018 in the 2014 election (she came third, behind only Dilma Rousseff and Aécio Neves – who would not run for president). As a result, she had what is called a voter recall.

Experts say that, a year before an election, known candidates tend to have more voting intentions than those who don’t. That is, lesser-known names don’t score well in polls taken so long before the election, but they may have the potential to grow once the campaign actually starts. That’s what happened to Fernando Haddad (PT), who would run for the second round of 2018. A year earlier, he had only between 2% and 3% of voting intentions.

Datafolha numbers from one year before the election; and the result of the 1st round

A Datafolha survey released on September 29, 2017, for example, showed several simulations with and without Lula in the dispute. Look at two of these scenarios (which include Chico Alencar as the Psol candidate; Guilherme Boulos ended up running for the party). And then, check out how the result of the first round of 2018 was:

Scenario with Lula for 2018

Lula (PT) 35% Jair Bolsonaro (PSL) 17% Marina Silva (Network): 13% Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB): 8% Ciro Gomes (PDT): 4% Alvaro Dias (We can): 4% Henrique Meirelles (MDB): 2% Chico Alencar (Psol): 1%

Squidless Scenario for 2018

Marina Silva (Network): 22% Jair Bolsonaro (PSL): 19% Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB): 9% Ciro Gomes (PDT): 9% Alvaro Days (We Can): 5% Fernando Haddad (PT): 3% Henrique Meirelles (MDB): 2% Chico Alencar (Psol): 2% João Amoêdo (New): 1%

Result of the first round of 2018

Jair Bolsonaro (PSL): 46.03% Fernando Haddad (PT): 29.28% Ciro Gomes (PDT): 12.47 Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB): 4.76% João Amoêdo (New): 2.50% Cape Daciolo (Patriot): 1.26% Henrique Meirelles (MDB): 1.20% Marina Silva (Network) 1%

What the 2018 polls say about the 2022 election

Director of Instituto Paraná Pesquisas, Murilo Hidalgo says that the scenario for 2022 may change until the campaigns are officially launched, in the middle of next year.

“The elections are very far away and the polls now reflect the current moment. The polls for the elections in which Lula lost to FHC [o ex-presidente Fernando Henrique Cardoso, em 1994 e 1998], at this moment, one year before the elections, indicated that Lula was ahead. Four years ago Lula was also ahead; and in the end he wasn’t even a candidate,” says Hidalgo.

According to the director of Paraná Pesquisas, previous surveys try to measure the political moment in the country. “The polls serve to heat up the elections. A year ago, when he had emergency relief, Bolsonaro was leading. Now it already shows a downward trend. So the survey serves as a moment measure”, adds Hidalgo.

However, scientist Paulo Loiola, an analyst at the political consultancy Baselab, sees difficulties for the polarization scenario between Bolsonaro and Lula to be broken for the 2022 election. According to him, while Lula manages to consolidate his position as a candidate, the current president maintains a base election enough to take him to the second round.

“Right now, what is reinforced is polarization. What the scenario has been showing is a smaller space for the third way and that this space is very heterogeneous. Despite having a group that does not want either Lula or Bolsonaro, we have a problem between this group, which is division. There’s a feeling pro-Moro, Pro-Ciro, a group that defends someone outside the system and all that. These movements don’t talk to each other, they don’t dialogue. Ciro’s own position, consolidating itself in third place, makes it difficult for a new actor to appear, as they are in that expectation whether Ciro will grow or not”, says Loiola.

Also according to the political scientist, the demonstrations on September 12, called by center-right movements and with the participation of third vi pre-candidates, only strengthened Bolsonaro and Lula. With the demonstrations on September 12, what happened was that the non-pocketnarist right – linked to the MBL, Livres, Vem Pra Rua – demonstrated that it has no capacity to lead the opposition. Whoever comes out strengthened from these latest demonstrations is precisely Lula and Bolsonaro”, he says.

For Loiola, while Lula and the PT lead the opposition, Bolsonaro managed to strengthen his base of supporters. “Lula has been consolidating in first place and with the failure of the demonstrations on the 12th, it became clear that the PT and the left are increasingly capable of leading the opposition. At the same time, Bolsonaro, with the demonstrations of the 7th of September and the failure of the 12th, managed to inflame its own base.”

Research methodology cited in the article

In September 2017, Datafolha conducted 2,772 face-to-face interviews in 194 Brazilian municipalities, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.