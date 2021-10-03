What would an antiviral pill mean to fight Covid-19?

The drug company MSD (as the American Merck is called in Brazil) announced on Friday (1) the initial result that indicates that its experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir can reduce in half the risk of death or hospitalization due to Covid-19.

In a press release, the company said 7.3% of the 385 patients who received the antiviral were hospitalized or died from Covid-19, compared with 14.1% of the 377 patients who received a placebo.

Full data from the molnupirvir trial have not yet been released or peer-reviewed. The company, however, says it will seek authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and, if granted, the drug could be the first orally available antiviral treatment to combat Covid-19.

“This is the most shocking result I can remember seeing an orally available drug treating a respiratory pathogen,” said Scott Gottlieb, former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner, to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday -fair.

“I think taking an oral pill that can inhibit viral replication – which can inhibit this virus – will be a real game changer,” added the health professional.

Antiviral treatments are a type of antimicrobial – treatments that kill or inhibit the development of microorganisms such as bacteria (combated by antibiotics), fungi (combated by antifungals) or, in this case, a virus.

Some of the best known antivirals are those developed to treat herpes, HIV and the flu.

“Most people have heard about Tamiflu and also acyclovir,” said Dr. Myron Cohen, professor of medicine, microbiology, immunology and epidemiology at the University of North Carolina. Acyclovir is a type of antiviral used to treat chickenpox, herpes and shingles. “We haven’t developed many other antivirals since then,” he said.

What makes molnupirvir different

Another antiviral, remdesivir, is currently the only drug approved by the FDA for the treatment of Covid-19. Remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences and sold under the name Veklury, is given by intravenous infusion, so it’s not as simple as swallowing a pill.

And remdesivir doesn’t work for all patients with Covid-19. Studies have shown mixed results; it does not seem to reduce the risk of death, but it does seem to help people feel better more quickly when given early in an illness.

The National Institutes of Health’s Covid-19 treatment guidelines recommend remdesivir for patients hospitalized with Covid-19 who need supplemental oxygen, but the World Health Organization recommends not using it outside of clinical trials.

Molnupiravir would be simpler for patients – no IV needed – and it works differently, altering the SARS-CoV-2 virus to inhibit replication.

“It actually gets incorporated into the genetic material of the virus and introduces errors,” said Dr. Daria Hazuda, MSD’s scientific director, at a briefing with the Science Media Center in the UK on Friday.

“Therefore, after a series of incorporations, the errors make the virus less able to replicate.”

Mark Denison, a virologist at the Vanderbilt Institute of Infection, Immunology and Inflammation, said the way molnupiravir works, called mutagenesis, is what separates it from remdesivir.

“The two basic mechanisms are chain termination, which I call the delayed stop signal, or mutagenesis, which is like digging holes in the road while the car is passing by. This is just damaging the genome,” he told CNN.

What an Antiviral Pill Can Mean for Covid-19

Cohen, who has worked with molnupiravir, said that when looking at the results of an antiviral drug like molnupirvir, he wants to see three things.

“Stop disease progression, then you take it and forget it, right?” he said. “The second thing we’d like the pill to do, if you’re taking it for a symptomatic illness, is stop long Covid, right? It’s not just ‘Don’t let me progress and die’ it’s ‘don’t let me have a persistent cough, a persistent headache,’” he explains.

Cohen also says that his third goal would be “the treatment to serve as prevention,” so that someone with Covid-19 is less likely to pass it on to others.

“We would like him to stop replicating SARS-CoV-2 in his nose so quickly that his nose is no longer a danger to me,” he said.

Former Baltimore City Health Commissioner and CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen told CNN on Friday that having an antiviral drug that could prevent a Covid-19 infection from becoming serious is “crucial” .

“We already have monoclonal antibodies that do this and they are actually quite effective. The problem is, they require an infusion or injections. This is really costly to the individual, it’s costly to the healthcare system,” she said, referring to the Covid-19 treatments done by Regeneron, Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline and Vir.

“It would be a complete turnaround if someone, being diagnosed with mild Covid, at the beginning of treatment could take a pill at home. This eases the burden on the healthcare system. This also helps the individual a lot”.

Still, an antiviral cannot replace a vaccine.

White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said during a briefing on Friday that the best way to think of this type of drug is as an additional tool, to be used alongside vaccines.

“This is a potential additional tool in our toolbox to protect people from Covid’s worst outcomes,” said Zients. “I think it’s very important to remember that vaccination, as we talk about today, remains our best tool against Covid-19. It can prevent you from getting the disease before anything else. And we want to prevent infections, not just wait to treat them as soon as they happen.”

What’s next for molnupirvir

There is still a lot to learn about the drug and who it might work for. The detailed test on Friday focused on adult patients considered at high risk for severe Covid-19, most commonly because of obesity, old age, diabetes and heart disease. None had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Molnupiravir is also being studied as a post-exposure prophylaxis – researchers are looking at whether it can prevent the spread of the virus within families after someone has been exposed but has not yet tested positive.

Merck said on Friday that it plans to submit an application to the FDA for emergency use authorization as soon as possible, and to other regulatory bodies around the world.

Anticipating the trial results, the company says it has been producing molnupirvir at risk and expects to have 10 million treatment cycles available by the end of the year.

Merck has sold 1.7 million cycles to the US government if it gets FDA approval or approval. The company said it will offer tiered pricing to provide worldwide access and will work with generic drug makers to accelerate availability to low- and middle-income countries.