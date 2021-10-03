What would be the value of the series award in reais?

Netflix’s most successful series today, “Round 6” centers on a group of hundreds of people who face financial problems and agree to play a game whose ultimate prize is a cash value. Now, the platform has revealed the amount that the winner will receive converted into reais.

But beware, if you haven’t watched the story yet, this text may contain spoilers!

On social networks, Netflix converted the amount paid in won, the South Korean currency, to the participants, into the Brazilian currency, the real.

Now, it is possible to know what the real total value of the game is, how much a participant receives for accepting to be slapped in the face and, for example, how much Sang-Woo and Seong Gi-hun actually owe.

Round 6 values ​​converted to reais : Game Prize: BRL 208.845,119.58

Sang-Woo debt: BRL 27,479,621.00

Debt of Seong Gi-hun: R$ 732,789.89

Part per player: BRL 457,9993.68

Horse racing prize: BRL 20,609.72

A slap in the face: R$ 457.99 — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) October 1, 2021

Round 6 could become the most watched series on Netflix

The South Korean plot “Round 6” has barely debuted on Netflix streaming and could already become the most watched series in the platform’s history. In its first weeks, the plot reached the top of the company’s most watched content in dozens of countries, including Brazil.

According to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, the numbers achieved by the story point to “a high probability” of it becoming the “greatest of all” in the history of the platform. The current champion is “Bridgerton”, with over 82 million viewers to date.

“Round 6” is a creation of Dong-hyuk Hwang, featuring Jung-jae Lee and Lee Beyung-hyun in the cast.