WhatsApp: Beta Update Brings New Design for iOS Conversations

A new WhatsApp Beta update for iOS, released this week, modifies the messenger’s chat balloons, according to the site WABetaInfo. Update 2.21.200.11 increases the size of the chat bubbles, in addition to making the edges more rounded and offering new colors of a darker green tone.

Some beta testers may not have noticed the change yet. To view the update, WhatsApp must be closed and reopened. The process will allow the application to load and present the new interface. O WABetaInfo reckons it’s possible that the new chat balloons will be offered in the next 21,2200 update on the App Store.

(Source: WABetaInfo/Reproduction)

The new design was already available in beta version for Android devices. In June, in the update to version 2.21.13.2 of the operating system, WhatsApp implemented a new interface for chat balloons with more rounded edges. New shades of the app were added to the Android trial version in August.

Other news

WhatsApp Beta is testing a series of new features that do not yet have a date to integrate the stable version of the application, but could radically change the way in which users interact with the platform.

The test version of the messenger features a payment shortcut, with an icon with a cipher symbol next to the attachments button, which allows you to send money to contacts using the WhatsApp Pay system.

To compete with other apps like Telegram and Signal, Facebook is also developing a feature that allows WhatsApp conversations to disappear automatically. The function, which aims to give users more privacy, is not yet available for testing.

The app has also begun testing a new account reporting system, bringing more clarity to the way WhatsApp handles gathering information for analyzing conversations that allegedly violate the platform’s rules.