When you delete a file on your PC or mobile, the item is directed to the trash and is in a kind of stand-by. From there, you can either delete it manually or wait for the device to do it for you after a certain period of time — usually 30 days after the deletion date.

But whatsApp (Android | iOS | Web)? Does the messenger have a trash can? And does it work in the same mold as the computer or cell phone trash? That’s what we’ll explain in this article, as well as highlighting the importance of enabling automatic application backup to the cloud.

Where is the WhatsApp trash?

For better or for worse, WhatsApp doesn't have a specific trash function yet

When downloading an image, video, document or message via WhatsApp, your smartphone creates a copy of that item, duplicating it. Therefore, one version is saved in the app and the other in the phone memory, which means that you can access the version saved in the phone even if the app version is deleted.

On the other hand, and now going straight to the point, WhatsApp does not have a trash, nor a section where deleted files are stored for a period of time. Therefore, all items deleted directly in the app are removed forever, as it is not possible to save contents outside the backup of WhatsApp itself.

On Android and iOS (iPhone) smartphones, both the app backup and the operating system itself is capable of recovering deleted WhatsApp files. But here’s an interesting detail: Samsung phones offer a dedicated trash app, which in turn holds media and documents from other apps.

I deleted a file on WhatsApp. And now?

If you accidentally deleted a file on WhatsApp, all is not lost. Unless automatic conversation backup is disabled. In this situation, there is nothing to do, and the deleted media cannot be recovered.

For this reason, make sure automatic backup is enabled in your WhatsApp account. This goes for Android and iOS, where the backup is linked to your Google or iCloud account, respectively. You can also define how often the application will save your conversations in the cloud, which can be monthly, weekly or daily.

This option is in the WhatsApp settings section. And even if the backup is automatic, you can access the feature to back up manually whenever you want.

WhatsApp versions for iOS (left) and Android (right) allow you to backup all your conversations on the messenger, including media files such as photos and videos (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

About WhatsApp Backup

Backup is nothing more than duplicating everything that is shared in an application, program or service. Files can be saved locally on the device, or more commonly, in the cloud, so as not to take up memory on the device.

WhatsApp backup follows this same concept. Conversations, images, videos, documents and other content sent by the messenger are stored in the cloud — Google Drive (Android) or iCloud (iPhone). And even if you change your cell phone, it’s still possible to recover your conversations, including those that were deleted, as long as they were deleted in less than 24 hours.

Obviously, anything sent after the last day and time the backup was taken cannot be restored by WhatsApp. In addition, it is critical that the cloud service has storage available. Otherwise, WhatsApp may display an alert stating that the cloud backup cannot be completed due to lack of space.

How to recover photos, videos and documents from WhatsApp by mobile

You read earlier that when you receive a file via WhatsApp, that item is duplicated on your phone. So, even if the media is deleted from the messenger, it is still possible to access a copy directly on the smartphone. Images and videos are saved in the photo gallery, usually inside an album called “WhatsApp”. Documents, which can be Word or PDF files, are usually available in the “Files” folder.

An important detail: this option to save media in phone memory must be activated in WhatsApp. To do this, go to the app settings and enable “Save to Camera Roll” on iOS, or change network options under “Automatic media download” on Android. Thus, photos and videos will also be saved in your phone’s camera roll.

On iOS (on the left), there is an option to automatically save all media files to the iPhone photo gallery. Meanwhile, on Android (on the right), you must enable which files can be downloaded depending on the network used (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Another alternative is to check your iCloud or Google Drive folders if you haven’t found deleted WhatsApp files in your phone’s internal memory. Deleted items may not be in the “Deleted” section of your smartphone, but are still available on cloud storage services.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the Play Store and App Store have solutions aimed at managing files on mobile phones. Although they are not specific tools for WhatsApp or for creating a dedicated messenger trash, the services can help you better organize media and documents that you might accidentally delete.