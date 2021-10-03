where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

Confiança and Vasco face off this Sunday (3), at Batistão, for the 28th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. The Cruz-Maltina team wants the victory to get closer to the G4, while the Sergipe team is looking for the three points amidst the struggle to get out of the relegation zone.

The home team currently has 22 points, and is in penultimate place. Coach Fernando Diniz’s team is 40 and started the round in eighth position.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on Premiere and SportTV. Also, the UOL Score tracks in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place in Batistão, in Aracaju (SE), with 30% of the public capacity due to the care in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The match starts at 6:15 pm.

Probable lineups:

Confidence: Rafael Santos, Jonathan Bocão, Nirley, Adalberto and João Paulo; Madison, Jhemerson, Álvaro, Williams Santana, Lohan and

Italo. Technician: Luizinho Lopes

Vasco: Vanderlei, Leo Matos (Zeca), Ricardo, Leandro Castan and Riquelme; Romulo, Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê; Morato and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz

Embezzlement:

Confiança does not have at its disposal Everton, Nery Bareiro and Luan, handed over to the medical department, and Caique Sá, which is in transition. Vasco, on the other hand, will not have the injured midfielders Andrey and Michel.

Arbitration:

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)

assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (SP)

VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP)

Latest results:

Confiança tied Coritiba in 1-1, away from home, while Vasco beat Goiás by 2-0, in São Januário. Both games were valid for the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals.