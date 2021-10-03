Which food is healthier – Mediterranean or Japanese?

by

  • Cristina Ruano Rodriguez
  • The Conversation*

Which is healthier, a lentil dish or udon (Japanese noodles, usually served with a broth) with vegetables and tofu? What differences can we find between one dish and another? In nutritional terms, the dishes are barely distinguishable. However, while lentils are a typical dish of Mediterranean cuisine, udon is a traditional Japanese dish.

More concerned about eating well

For decades, concern about what we eat and the quality of the nutrients we eat has increased. At the same time, the eating habits of certain sectors of society are still much less healthy than they should be.

What we eat has multiple implications. The ability of some foods to prevent different diseases, both physically and mentally, is widely recognized in the scientific literature.

And scientific evidence and the World Health Organization increasingly show the role of diet in preventing chronic disease.