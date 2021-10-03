Which food is healthier – Mediterranean or Japanese?

Cristina Ruano Rodriguez

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, What is the secret of the Japanese diet?

Which is healthier, a lentil dish or udon (Japanese noodles, usually served with a broth) with vegetables and tofu? What differences can we find between one dish and another? In nutritional terms, the dishes are barely distinguishable. However, while lentils are a typical dish of Mediterranean cuisine, udon is a traditional Japanese dish.

More concerned about eating well

For decades, concern about what we eat and the quality of the nutrients we eat has increased. At the same time, the eating habits of certain sectors of society are still much less healthy than they should be.

What we eat has multiple implications. The ability of some foods to prevent different diseases, both physically and mentally, is widely recognized in the scientific literature.

And scientific evidence and the World Health Organization increasingly show the role of diet in preventing chronic disease.

Over the past 50 years, several studies have evaluated associations between food and nutrient groups and chronic diseases. The conclusion: a general consensus on the role of food among the causes of the most common chronic diseases, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, various types of cancer and type 2 diabetes, among others. All negatively affected by an unbalanced diet.

Likewise, there is growing interest in investigating the role of diet in mental and neurological illnesses. Diet is a central component of health, although it is difficult to quantify exactly how much it can prevent.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Both food cultures consume a lot of local vegetables.

Mediterranean or Japanese food?

We certainly all know the percentage distribution of nutrients recommended by the World Health Organization nutritional pyramid for a balanced diet, normally associated with the Mediterranean diet.

The distribution that this pyramid proposes is approximately 55-60% of the diet composed of slow-absorbing carbohydrates, 12-15% of proteins and 25% of fats, mainly unsaturated. These percentages are typically spread over three meals a day.

If we translate these data into the daily amount of energy required by a healthy adult with normal physical and intellectual activity, the recommendation is that a man consumes on average about 2,300 calories per day. Under the same circumstances, a woman should eat about 1950 calories. Obviously, all of these can be modified based on individual characteristics.

In Japanese food culture, it is customary to eat small amounts of food with an important variety of them, several times a day, being able to consume up to 30 different foods each day. Of course, always in small bites or portions.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The Mediterranean diet is rich in milk and dairy products

It’s not just the frequency that varies. By comparing the contents of the Japanese and Mediterranean diets, we found other interesting differences.

For example, in the Mediterranean diet we find the significant presence of dairy products, eggs, vegetables, coffee or unsaturated fats, such as those provided by extra virgin olive oil. In Japanese food, the presence of algae predominates (rich in plant-derived proteins, vitamins and fibers that benefit intestinal transit), soy derivatives (also very rich in proteins) and green tea as a substitute for coffee.

These food cultures also have similarities to be taken into account. Both share a healthy, varied and sustainable diet. They also incorporate basic foods such as rice, fish, futas, vegetables typical of the regions of each country.

Consuming local produce not only provides consumers with the recommended daily allowances of vitamins and minerals, but also fiber and protein to lead a physically and mentally healthy life. At the same time, it helps maintain the local economy and conserve the environment. Among other things, because it avoids contamination from transporting products and more plastic packaging or other materials that are difficult to recycle.

Both the Mediterranean and Japanese diets should be understood not only as a set of foods, but also as cultural, healthy and ecologically correct models, passed down from generation to generation over the centuries. Not surprisingly, both populations are among the longest in the world and, in addition to living longer, they live better.