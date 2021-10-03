why anyone who saw Vinicius Jr. grow up in Flamengo is not surprised with success in LaLiga

Vinicius Jr.’s great start to the season has been drawing attention to the Real Madrid, who will play against the spanish, this Sunday (03), at 11:15 (GMT).

With five goals scored in seven games, he is runner-up for Espanyol and is only behind teammate Karim Benzema, who has eight. Other than that, the Brazilian has already given three assists in the tournament

He just needs to hit the net one more time to equal his best season since arriving at the Santiago Bernabéu.

An evolution that draws attention, but not surprising to those who met the player in the first steps of football while still at Flamengo.

“When I saw it for the first time, it was a totally different boy, really special”, remembers Carlos Noval, to ESPN.com.br. He was the base manager amidst the growth of Vinicius Jr and met him while still in futsal, in 2010.

“It wasn’t just for the ability to dribble the players, go up, but as a person. Fantastic. And his growth was fantastic too, he went to the field, he managed to stand out. He always skipped stages. So much so that he was sold when he was 17 years old. for Real Madrid, he is now a starter. You see how special he is.”

After standing out in the 2017 São Paulo Cup, already on the field, the boy was called to train among the professionals.

Seen as a gem to be polished, he needed to improve in submissions and know the right time to make an individual play and hit more final passes that could generate goal situations.

After the end of the Carioca Championship, coach Zé Ricardo made the forward to compete in the Brazilian Championship.

“Flamengo had already defined a career plan for him, and for many others, and I and other professionals made this operational. We knew that the finalization and decision-making at the final moment were the points to be worked the most, and that’s how it was done. “, said the ex-coach rubro-negro.

“The move to European football would be a matter of time, but knowingly with their formation still incomplete due to the precocity of the process. I was sure that this stage would be completed in a great club like Real Madrid and its evolution is no surprise for me and the others who worked with him.”

Vinicius was also commanded by Reinaldo Rueda, Paulo César Carpegiani and Mauricio Barbieri before moving to Real Madrid, in mid 2018. The latter, now ahead of Red Bull Bragantino, follows the words of Noval and Zé Ricardo when remembering the striker .

“He already drew attention for his individual unbalanced capacity, capable of fixing opponents a lot. He drew the attention of two or three and made room for others as well. A boy always very cheerful, fun, easy to deal with. Sensational person. The one who needed to mature. it was the understanding of the game, the tactical issues, positioning, no ball, closing spaces. He improved a lot in these issues, even because of the stimuli abroad, the opportunity to compete with others of the best in the world, in a great team, with great coaches,” he said. Barbieri.

After spending a period at Real Castilla, the player was made the main merengue squad. For the past three years, he has beaten LaLiga in the 2019-20 season, but has suffered from the ups and downs of the team.

It needed, as Barbieri pointed out, to be more participative in marking and fulfill more tactical functions on the field.

With the arrival of coach Carlo Ancelotti, Vinicius showed great evolution and has left more famous competitors like Hazard and Bale behind.

With 17 points gained, Real Madrid are unbeaten in Spanish and are fighting for the leadership of the competition.