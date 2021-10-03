‘Why did you forsake me?’ · TV news

José (Juliano Laham) will doubt the protection of God (Flávio Galvão) when he is thrown into a filthy dungeon in Genesis. The boy, who was sold into slavery by his own brothers, will rebel with the creator: “Why did you forsake me? Why is this happening? What injustice did I do?” of Record.

Juliano Laham’s character has suffered from the sexual harassment of Nepheriades (Dandara Albuquerque). Despite the woman’s advances, the son of Israel (Petronio Gontijo) will resist out of respect for her husband, Potiphar (Val Perré), but will be unjustly accused of having raped her. In addition to taking a beating, he will go to prison.

Joseph will converse with God in thought when he is behind bars. The scene will air starting next Tuesday (5). He will wonder why he is suffering the consequences of an act he did not commit and will fall asleep with tears in his eyes.

A flashback of an unprecedented scene, then, will show the audience the moment when the villain invented the episode of sexual violence to harm her slave. In the sequence, Neferíades will appear starting at Joseph and leaning her body on the man’s back, who will push her away and run away.

Possession for being rejected , the shrew will be taken by rage and set up a horrific scenario. She will throw a glass on the floor, spill the wine, break objects near the bed, smear her makeup and tear her clothes. Afterwards, the viper will cry profusely and will claim that the Hebrew tried to take advantage of her.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

