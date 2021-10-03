Why does Churín remain outside? The situation arouses the fans’ curiosity, and the journalist updates the center forward’s case

It won’t be this time that center forward Diego Churín will be used in Grêmio under Felipão’s command. Even though he is recovered from muscle injuries in the thigh, he was not placed on the list of related to catch Sport, this Sunday, at the Arena, increasing the fans’ curiosity about his situation.

According to an update made by journalist Diogo Rossi, from Bandeirantes, on YouTube, Churín is already recovered and has been training normally. But it turns out that Felipão wants to work with a short squad and will not change the hierarchy of center forwards at this time, which has Borja as a starter and Diego Souza as an option.

“There’s nothing, he’s not injured anymore, he’s physically fine, everything is fine and it’s an option for coach Felipão. Therefore, he was left out of the list of related and should return in the middle of the week against Cuiabá, when Borja will be out serving the Colombian national team”, guaranteed Rossi.

See the journalist’s information about Churín:

Amazingly, Churín’s last match was a 3-0 victory over Santa Cruz, at Arena, by Recopa Gaúcha, in early June. On the occasion, Tiago Nunes’ technical committee used several reserves and young players.

The Argentine was acquired from Cerro Porteño-PAR and cost 1.5 million dollars (about R$ 7.4 million in the current conversion) in the second half of 2020. The contract runs until the end of 2022 and is renewable for more one year.