Why Flamengo goes in search of something that no team has achieved at the Brazilian Nationals

O Flamengo is still in the running for all the titles of the season. But, if you’ve already secured a place in the final of the Libertadores Conmebol and is in the semifinal of Brazil’s Cup, the team from Rio has a mission of the most difficult in the Brazilian championship.

The goals, analysis and interviews of Flamengo x Athletic-PR, fur brazilian, do you watch by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here and learn more information.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

This because Atlético-MG’s victory over Internacional, on Saturday (2), increased the advantage of the championship leader and placed Flamengo in a position that no one, in the history of running points, could overcome to become champion.

That’s because Rubro-Negro will enter the field at Maracanã with 14 points less than the current first place. Athletic have 49, while Fla have 35.

Since the implementation of running points in Brazil, in 2003, no team that was champion has had to overcome such a point disadvantage in the table. Remember that Renato Gaúcho’s team has three games less than the Atlético-MG, but that puts extra pressure on the carioca cast, who won’t be able to stumble.

Renato Gaúcho watches Flamengo training Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

The biggest disadvantage ever overcome in Brasileirão was 11 points, in two different opportunities: the São Paulo, in 2008, and Flamengo himself, in 2009. Tricolor was like this in the 20th round, while Rubro-Negro lived it in the 21st and 23rd rounds.

Who came close to this was the saints, after taking ten points off the leader in 2004. The alvinegra advantage, however, is that the gap it happened in the 8th round and in a championship with more teams. In other words, there was more time for Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team to come back on top.

As they have only played 19 times, Flamengo has exactly one shift ahead of them to jeopardize Atlético-MG’s dream, which seeks to end their 50-year period without a Brazilian title.

The rubro-negro motivation is, in addition to winning all possible trophies in the year, to win the third consecutive championship, something that only São Paulo, in the era of running points, did between 2006 and 2008.

See the maximum points that each Brazilian champion was behind the leader during the campaign:

2003 – cruise was 2 points behind in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 16th and 28th rounds

2004 – Santos was 10 points behind in the 8th round

2005 – Corinthians was 8 points behind in the 3rd and 4th rounds

2006 – São Paulo was 4 points behind in the 5th round

2007 – São Paulo was 5 points behind in the 3rd and 12th rounds

2008 – São Paulo was 11 points behind in the 20th round

2009 – Flamengo was 11 points behind in the 21st and 23rd rounds

2010 – Fluminense was 6 points behind in the 3rd round

2011 – Corinthians was 4 points behind in the 5th round

2012 – Fluminense was 6 points behind in the 4th, 12th and 13th rounds

2013 – Cruzeiro was 4 points behind in the 6th round

2014 – Cruzeiro was 3 points behind in the 4th round

2015 – Corinthians was 5 points behind in the 5th, 6th and 8th rounds

2016 – palm trees was 4 points behind in the 4th and 5th rounds

2017 – Corinthians was 2 points behind in the 1st and 2nd rounds

2018 – Palmeiras was 8 points behind in the 11th, 12th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th and 21st rounds

2019 – Flamengo was 8 points behind in the 8th, 9th and 13th rounds

2020 – Flamengo was 7 points behind in the 5th and 6th and 21st rounds