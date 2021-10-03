Windows 10 gets optional update before Windows 11 arrives

Windows 11 will be released on October 5th, but as planned, Microsoft continues to release updates for the previous version of the system. Windows 10 21H1, 10 20H2 and v2004 users will be able to get rid of a number of bugs that hit Outlook, such as sudden crashes, with the optional update KB5005611, released on Thursday (30).

The update allows users to test the fixes before it becomes part of the core patch that will be offered starting October 12, a week after Windows 11 is expected to ship.

According to a Microsoft blog post, the update changes the Windows 10 21H1 build to 19043.1266 and changes the Windows 10 20H2 and Windows 10 v2004 builds (which will end support in December) to 19042.1266 and 19041.1266, respectively.

Patch fixes

Microsoft will support Windows 10 through 2025. (Source: Microsoft/Reproduction)Source: Microsoft/Reproduction

The patch features a number of bug fixes and improvements, with highlights for Outlook issues, fixes for the News and Interests flyout, and clock synchronization with daylight saving time. Check out other highlights:

Fixes a bug in Microsoft Outlook that prevents you from typing an answer.

Resolves blurred News and Interests icons in certain screen resolutions.

Updates an issue that causes News and Interests to appear when you right-click on the taskbar, even if you have turned this feature off on your device.

Eliminates distortion in the sound that Cortana and other voice assistants record.

Fixes an issue that causes your device to stop working after restarting it.

Fixes a bug that prevents apps from providing data when the taskbar is not at the bottom of the screen.

How to install the patch

Patch KB5005611 must be installed manually. (Source: Windows 10/Reproduction)Source: Windows 10/Reproduction

Patch KB5005611 is an optional update. This way, Windows 10 will not install the update automatically. To do this, follow the steps:

1. Click the start button.

2. Select settings.

3. Click on the “Update and Security” option.

4. Windows Update will present available updates. If patch KB5005611 does not appear, click on “Show all optional updates”

5. Select “Download and install” in patch KB5005611.