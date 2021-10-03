With cancer, the actor of Zorra Total partner of Lady Kate dies

The comedian Katiúscia Canoro announced on Instagram the death of actor Caike Luna this Sunday morning (3rd). He worked in the extinct Zorra Total (1999-2015), at Globo, when he was his partner in the character of Lady Kate. Caike Luna was diagnosed with cancer Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, which attacks the lymphatic system, the same that suffered Reynaldo Gianecchini. Since April he started treatment against the disease.

“It is with the greatest sadness in the world that I come to communicate my brother’s departure, published Katiúscia. Actor Caike Luna, in addition to Zorra Total, was part of the cast of the shows Baby and Rose, Xilindró and Treme Treme, and the films Casa da Mãe Joana 2 and O Bolo. Information about the wake has not yet been released.

April, Caike Luna spoke about cancer treatment on social media: “I don’t like real life very much. I prefer to be imagining things for a private world that I try to keep uncorrupted. I like to believe that people are good and want the good of one of them others. I feed on the other’s true emotion. Their laughter whenever convenient or necessary, their crying. I like to invent people who make people laugh by identifying with their people. Pretend that real life can be as I imagine. And it exists for me, because I believe. Being happy is a promise, even if sometimes we have to cry a little”, she said.

continues after advertising