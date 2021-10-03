With loss of income, miners take red meat off the plate – Economy

Etevaldo Pereira (E) analyzes BH butcher prices: 20% of miners stopped eating meat because of increases (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

With income already compressed by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, miners began to reduce red meat consumption and the use of cars and motorcycles to escape persistent increases in food and fuel prices. The financial squeeze has not only grown as it has accentuated social inequality, according to a survey carried out in partnership by the State of Minas and the Instituto Opus Consultoria & Pesquisa. While low-income households became impoverished, the wealthy group increased incomes during the health crisis, but no one escaped high inflation in the country. Regardless of the gains, 74% of miners are eating meat less often and two-thirds use their car less.

For the poorest, with a family salary of up to two minimum wages (R$ 2.2 thousand), the difficulties increased, after 67% of this group lost income because of the pandemic, according to the survey by Estado de Minas/Instituto Opus . Struggling to manage the budget, 84% were forced to reduce meat consumption or put protein on the table only sporadically. Among the rich, whose family income exceeds R$ 11,000, 54% managed to increase their earnings after the arrival of the coronavirus and 47% changed their habits.

The researchers listened to 1,000 people by telephone in 273 municipalities in Minas Gerais between September 27 and 30. Of the sample, 52% are women, 48% are men and more than half (54%) are over 45 years old. From the point of view of purchasing power, 52% earn a family income of up to 2 minimum wages. The group with the highest income, in turn, includes 10% who earn between five and 10 salaries (R$ 5,500 to R$ 11 thousand) and 4% with a family salary above 10 minimum (R$ 11 thousand).

“Inflation has hit us in such a way that we have to control everything. Before, it was possible to buy more things. Now, taking it home is just basic.” Cirlei Dias, retired

The reality captured in the survey reflects the new daily life of the family of retired Cirlei Dias, 65 years old. To EM, she confessed that she missed the time when she could shop in abundance and benefited from promotions in supermarkets and butchers to reinforce her home pantry. With inflation, it was necessary to change the routine. Now, the preference for eggs, chicken bread and suede, with more affordable prices and tight income after the pandemic.

Like Cirlei, other consumers are gradually replacing red meat, giving up a richer dish. The EM partnership research found that 20% of miners stopped eating meat. Among the cheapest beef options found in retail, acm has increased 30.26% in the last 12 months ended in September in Greater Belo Horizonte, based on a survey of the Broad National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), prior to the official inflation in Brazil, calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). In that same period, the overall average price rose 10.26%.

On Friday, Cirlei made purchases for the next few days in the amount of R$ 80 at a butcher shop in the eastern region of the capital of Minas Gerais. She left out several items, such as rump, tea and kebabs, whose kilograms exceeded R$50 in the city. “When I come here, I have been buying second-rate meat. Or always opting for egg or other cheaper meats, such as chicken and pork, which are more affordable”, he says.

Even chicken is no longer an alternative for many families. The price of the product rose 21.42% in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte in one year up to September. According to a survey by EM/Instituto Opus, 58% of miners with a family income of two to five minimum wages (R$ 2,200 to R$ 5,500) lost income during the pandemic and meat consumption decreased to 53% that group.

Retired Cirlei Dias does not believe that the country will improve quickly and fears that difficulties will persist until the end of the year: “Inflation has hit us in such a way that we have to control consumption of everything. Before, it was possible to buy more things. Now we only have to take the basics home. Apparently, Christmas will be different, simpler than we imagined”.

Economist Matheus Dias, director of Opus Consultoria, says that the entire context experienced by Brazil since March of last year has contributed to a complicated situation now: “The pandemic was very complicated for the families of Minas Gerais. What is more shocking is that this phenomenon hits the poor twice as hard as the richest, such as those earning 10 minimum wages. The pandemic also affected household income and other social factors, but left the poor poorer and the rich richer”.

He states that it will take action by the public authorities to prevent further catastrophes: “We have to seek to repair this social damage that has occurred in recent months. It will be increasingly necessary to have an active government that is concerned with these issues. The poorest families act more informally and are the least able to protect themselves in this scenario of adversity. Now, with the opening of trade, these people have job opportunities, but they are the ones who receive the lowest salaries and are more exposed to these economic changes”.

Trader Etevaldo Pereira, 51, also had to change his habits to cut spending. Used to barbecue on weekends, he now opts for a more basic diet. “There’s no way. One day chicken, the next we eat eggs. We will stay that way until things improve in the country. We started to eat red meat only on weekends, even so in smaller quantities”.

He has a pessimistic view of the future in Brazil: “Nothing will change. I think Brazilians have to get used to a new reality. Everything became more expensive and we are victims of it. We have to do math all the time to try to live well. We, the poorest, will always be the hardest hit, unfortunately”.

The Instituto Opus, in partnership with the State of Minas, also showed in the survey that 66% of miners reduced their car use due to the continuous increases in gasoline and ethanol prices in the last year, motivated by the increase in the dollar and the barrel of oil in the international market and the off-season of sugarcane. The habit reached precisely those who earn up to two minimum wages, of which 76% reduced or simply stopped using their car.

Electrician Renildo Pereira Ramos, 58, decided to use the car only on weekends. From Monday to Friday, he does all the work using buses, although he has to carry a heavy suitcase with his tools. Significantly, the cost savings are around R$400 per month. “With this fuel at an absurd price, you can’t take the car out of the garage. It usually takes us 20 minutes to take the bus back home, but unfortunately there is no way.”

“I do most things on foot. This saves fuel and also expensive parking” Arthur Oliveira, doctor

Fuel inflation has hit even those earning the highest wages. the case of doctor Arthur Oliveira, 26, who works in the hospital region of Belo Horizonte. He started to use the car only for leisure or to go to the supermarket. Every day, the Uber driver turned his amulet. “Now, I do most things on foot. This saves fuel and also pays for expensive parking. The car now only takes me to more distant places”, he says.

Fuels are among the main inflation villains, according to the IBGE. In the last 12 months ending in September, the price of gasoline rose 39.48% in Greater Belo Horizonte, as measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), prior to the official inflation rate of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE ). Ethanol increased 66.15% compared to the general average price that reached 10.06% in the period. (RD)