with the right to ‘ex law’ and assistance, Suárez ‘punishes’ Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid wins and touches the leader Real

This Saturday (2) the Madrid’s athletic won convincing victory over the Barcelona. Playing at home, at Wanda Metropolitano, for the eighth round of Laliga, coach Diego Simeone’s team won 2-0 and hit the Real Madrid, leader of the competition.

The duel for the eighth round was broadcast live by ESPN on Star+. Not a subscriber yet? Click here for more information.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Author of a goal and an assist, Luis Suárez was the great name of the game. The Uruguayan was once again reunited with his former team on the field.

The match had an important differential in favor of Atlético. With the flexibility in Spain, the Madrid club was able for the first time to count on Wanda Metropolitano with its maximum capacity, around 60 thousand spectators.

In lineups, Diego Simeone was not so surprising on Atlético’s side. already the barça, who could not count on Ronald Koeman, suspended, in the technical area, introduced some changes.

The main one was the presence of Philippe Coutinho in the starting lineup, in the vacancy of Ansu Fati, and the fact that full-back Jordi Alba started on the bench and Dest was improvised on the left-back.

Better in the game since the first minutes, Atlético finished the game in the first half with two goals, both with the participation of Suarez.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The first goal came on minute 23, after a play initiated by João Félix, who advanced on the right towards the penalty area, touched it to Suárez, and the Uruguayan found Lemar free, inside the area. The French midfielder was unforgiving and puffed up the net to open the scoring in Madrid.

In the 44th minute, it was Lemar’s turn to return the assist, and the Frenchman left Suárez well inside the area. Cold as always, shirt 9 swelled the net and showed respect for the former club, since he didn’t celebrate the goal. Then, however, he made a gesture as if he were talking on the phone, which implied that the attacker was teasing former coach Ronald Koeman.

This was only the attacker’s second game against the barça, but for the first time Suárez puffed up the net in front of the former club wearing the Atlético shirt.

In the second half, Suárez also gave way to another former Barcelona: Frenchman Antoine Griezmann, who recently returned to the Mattress and reunited with the Catalans for the first time since the transfer.

With the result, the athletic returned to winning in LaLiga, after defeat away from home to Alaves in the last round. In all competitions, the Spanish club added their second straight victory, as they beat Milan in the Champions League in the middle of the week.

Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, lost their first in the Spanish Championship and added their second straight defeat of the season, after 3-0 to Benfica, in Lisbon, in the Champions League, also in the middle of the week.

Best moments:

Championship situation

With the victory, Atletico Madrid went to 17 points and provisionally assumed the vice-leadership of Espanyol. At the moment, the team of coach Diego Simeone has the same score as the leader Real Madrid, who still takes the field in this round, this Sunday (3), against spanish. The match will be broadcast live and exclusive for Star+ subscribers.

already the barça, dropped some positions in the table and is now the 9th place, with the same 12 points. Remember that the Catalan club has a game in hand in the competition.

The guy: Luis Suarez

Renegade by Barcelona before the start of last season, the gunman was the big name of the game. The now Atlético No. 9 not only provided assistance for the first goal, but also left his own and helped his team to beat the rival in a calm way at Wanda Metropolitano.

Luis Suárez after scoring against Barcelona for Atlético Madrid in LaLiga Denis Doyle/Getty Images

It was bad: Mingueza

Barcelona’s right-back has definitely not had a good day. The defender suffered with Luis Suárez and João Félix during the match and it was bad. No wonder he was replaced by Dutch striker Luuk de jong 30 minutes into the second half.

upcoming games

With the break for the FIFA date, where national teams’ matches will be played for the qualifiers for the world Cup of 2022, Barcelona will only return to the field on October 17th. For the ninth round of LaLiga, the Catalan club receives the Valence at Camp Nou, in a match that will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.





Athletic, on the same day, faces the Grenade, away from home, for the same round. The match will also be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

GOALS: Athletic: Lemar (23′) and Luis Suárez (44′)

MADRID’S ATHLETIC: Oblak; Savic, José Giménez and Mario Hermoso (Felipe); Koke, Marcos Llorente, by Paul (Trippier), Lemar and Ferreira-Carrasco (Renan Lodi); João Félix (Correa) and Luis Suárez (Griezmann). Technician: Diego Simeone.

BARCELONA: Have Stegen; Mingueza (Luuk de Jong), Piqué, Araújo and Dest (Lenglet); Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets and Nicolás González (Sergi Roberto); Gavi (Puig), Coutinho (Ansu Fati) and Memphis. Technician: Ronald Koeman.