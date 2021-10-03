Without a vaccine passport, Marinara Costa is barred from cinema in Rio

Former model and actress Marinara Costa, 54 years old, was barred from a movie theater in a shopping center located in Rio de Janeiro for not having a vaccination passport, a necessary document to prove that the famous woman has already been immunized against covid-19 and, therefore, he is allowed to attend closed establishments in the municipality.

Through her profile on social networks, the artist showed indignation at the mandatory nature of the document, said it was “absurd” and spoke of a dictatorship. Still, she claims she didn’t call the police to “not spoil the family outing”.

“I’m now arriving at the cinema, I came to see a movie with my family and they are demanding a vaccination passport,” he began. “But I’m a free woman, I’m not required to present any documents. It’s absurd for us to pay our taxes and see our right to come and go curtailed,” he continued.

In her speech, Marinara says that, in other parts of the world, it is “acceptable, but in Brazil this is not what is happening”. The artist claims that it is a “dictatorship” and says that they will not do to Rio de Janeiro “what they did to São Paulo”.

“I’m prevented from entering here. I’m not obliged to get vaccinated and take any vaccine. I’m just not going to call the police so as not to spoil the trip with my family,” he added.

Vaccination passport

The vaccine passport was established by a decree of the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), last month, and establishes the requirement of proof of immunization against the coronavirus to enter closed places, such as gyms, cinemas, theaters and clubs.

Proof of vaccination against the disease is mandatory in at least 249 Brazilian municipalities, according to data from the CNM (National Confederation of Municipalities).

The measure is criticized by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) who has even threatened to veto any bill in this regard that is approved by the National Congress. The head of the Federal Executive is denying the seriousness of the disease, against the recommended sanitary measures to prevent the spread of the virus – such as the use of masks and social distancing -, and on several occasions he criticized the vaccines or called into question the credibility of the immunization agents .

Still in relation to Marinara Costa’s speech, the famous woman made a mistake, after all, the vaccination passport is not exclusive to Brazil, and is used in other countries, such as the United States.

Recently, when Jair Bolsonaro traveled to New York to attend the UN General Assembly (United Nations), the Brazilian representative and his team had to have dinner in the middle of the sidewalk for not having proof of immunization and, therefore, being prevented from entering the New York restaurants.

The importance of the vaccine

The great consensus of medical experts when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine is: more than a personal protection, getting immunized is a social pact to reduce the number of deaths and the severity of cases.

The adoption of the health passport in cities in Brazil came after successful campaigns in places like France, which saw the number of vaccinees grow after restricting access to certain places, such as bars and events, only to those who got immunized.

A preliminary study published this month suggests that covid-19 vaccination has blocked the advance of gamma and lambda variants in the country.

Until yesterday, 89,995,594 Brazilians had received the second dose or the single dose of the immunizing agent, equivalent to 42.19% of the national population.

According to the most recent epidemiological bulletin from the Rio municipal health department, 99.8% of the city’s residents over 18 years old have already been vaccinated with the first dose or a single dose.