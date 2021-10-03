Without knowing it, Diogo has sex with his father’s girlfriend

In the first chapters of The clone, soap opera rerun in Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, on Globo, Diogo (Murilo Benício) will be in Morocco with his twin brother Lucas (Murilo Benício) and Albieri (Juca de Oliveira). They will be at a typical Muslim party and their father, Leonidas (Reginaldo Faria) will only arrive in the country the following day.

Therefore, Diogo and his brother will enjoy the festivities, which are marked by a lot of sensual music and dancing. Amidst the shadows, the boy sees an attractive girl and soon an atmosphere is born between the two, who end up kissing and having sex.

What the student did not know is that the girl in question was Ivete (Vera Fisher), his father’s then-girlfriend. This he will only discover in the most embarrassing way possible: when his father arrives in Morocco and introduces his beloved. As soon as he sees Ivete, Diogo freezes. Ivete even more. “You always said my little boys when you talked about your children“, says the beautician, not understanding anything.

Diogo doesn’t manage to have any reaction, leaves the place listless and then confesses to Lucas. “Call daddy, he has to give this woman a foothold. It’s her, Lucas, the woman from yesterday. Ivete“, he explains, leaving the brother perplexed. “My father is going to marry this bitch“, says Diogo, indignant.

He asks Lucas to tell his father everything. “Tell what? That you fucked his girlfriend last night?“, asks the brother, mocking the idea. “Won’t you tell? So I’ll tell”, sentences Diogo, tries to leave the room, but Lucas holds him and locks him in the room.

