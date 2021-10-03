Without Marcos Rocha, Abel leads Palmeiras training focused on Youth

This Saturday morning, the palm trees continued the preparation for the match against the Youth, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian championship, which takes place this Sunday, at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time), at Allianz Parque.

Full-back Marcos Rocha, with an injury to his right thigh and unable to participate in activities with the rest of the group, followed the recovery treatment in the inner areas of the center of excellence.

Patrick de Paula, suspended for accumulation of yellow cards, is sure to embezzle the team alviverde.

With that, the probable holders of Palmeiras for the duel with Juventude are: Weverton; Gabriel Menino, Luan, Gustavo Gómez, Piquerez; Felipe Melo (Zé Rafael), Danilo, Raphael Veiga, Dudu; Wesley and Ron.

At the beginning of activities this Saturday, Abel Ferreira guided tactical work and improved concepts such as transitions and construction of moves. Finally, the athletes participated in a relaxed recreation.

On Sunday morning, the squad will make the traditional activation at the Soccer Academy, ending the preparation for the game. Verdão is the current vice-leader of Brasileirão, with eight points less than the Atlético-MG. São Paulo are looking to win another three points to keep chasing the Rooster.

