Without selectables, Atlético-MG loses Zaracho (suspended), and Mariano becomes concerned after hook | athletic-mg

Atletico-MG’s list of embezzlement has increased. There are six right names among the casualties for Galo to defend the lead in the Brazilian Championship, in the 24th round, against Chapecoense. Against Internacional, attacking midfielder Matías Zaracho received his third yellow card and is suspended. In the same game, still in the first half, the lateral Mariano was served, after being hooked in the leg.

Galo will visit Chape on Wednesday, at Arena Condá. It will be the Minas Gerais club’s first commitment during the next three rounds of the World Cup qualifiers, on FIFA dates. Full-back Guilherme Arana is called up by Tite, while defender Junior Alonso will defend Paraguay.

1 of 2 Zaracho, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG Zaracho, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético-MG

Atlético’s squad already has possible replacements, but in attack, parts like Keno and Savarino, reserves against Inter, are still looking for better physical conditions, as they left the DM recently. In the offensive part, Cuca no longer had Diego Costa and Eduardo Vargas.

For the wings, Guga and Dodô will be used, if Mariano is really confirmed with an injury. In the middle, Cuca can choose Nathan or Hyoran in Zaracho’s spot, or scale the team in a 4-3-3 with the middle trio formed by Allan, Jair and Nacho; being the attack on the feet of Hulk, Sasha (Keno or Savarino).

In addition to Arana and Alonso, another player Atlético will lose to the national team is midfielder Alan Franco, from Ecuador. The player was called up, but is a reserve of Cuca’s scheme and was not even listed in this Saturday’s match.