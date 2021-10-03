Without talking about Akira Sato, SC speaks about the accusation of illegality in bidding

Note from the Santa Catarina Department of Administration “refutes illegality” in the case that is being pointed out as the reason for the departure of the Civil Police chief from office

Almost 24 hours after the start of the rumors about the resignation of the delegate-general of the Civil Police of Santa Catarina, Laurito Akira Sato, the government of the State of Santa Catarina has not yet officially commented on the matter. However, it issued an official note in which it “refuted illegality” in the case that is being pointed out as the reason for the departure of the Civil Police chief from office.

The delegate allegedly felt coerced with a request to replace the coordinator of the Specialized Police Stations for Combating Corruption of the Civil Police, Rodrigo Schneider, who was in charge of investigations in the case of alleged corruption in a bidding process in the Port of São Francisco do Sul.

“The Secretary of State for Administration refutes any allegation of illegality in contracting a software supplier company for the management of the State Government’s performance indicators,” he said.

The process “strictly complied with all legal requirements”. Also according to the text, “the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina also hired the same tool due to unenforceability. This reference provided the necessary security to proceed with the process within the Secretariat”.

In this Friday’s (1) edition of the “Official State Gazette”, there is no publication exonerating Sato, much less the appointment of a new head of the Civil Police. Instead, Akira Sato signs official documents with administrative decisions related to the position.

Fifteen days in office

Sought by the blog, Governor Carlos Moisés (no party), has not yet commented on the case. Akira Sato replaced delegate Paulo Koerich as head of the Civil Police in Santa Catarina.

Koerich was the first name announced for the high echelon of government and his exit would be being built since the end of 2020, when the delegate stopped being Secretary of State for Public Security, in the relay between the chiefs of the forces.

Unlike this Friday’s episode (1st), the information about the change in office was made public through an official note signed by the governor himself, issued on September 16, a Thursday.

frustrated expectation

A week ago, Laurito Akira Sato gave an interview to Fabio Gadotti’s blog. The delegate stated that the action would focus on valuing police officers and improving technologies, in view of an “excellent budget”.

Read the full official note below

The Secretary of State for Administration (SEA) refutes any allegation of illegality in contracting a software supplier for the management of performance indicators of the State Government.

The process strictly complied with all legal requirements. It is important to highlight that the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina also hired the same tool due to unenforceability. This reference provided the necessary security to proceed with the process within the SEA.

We also emphasize that the adoption of this management model in the State Public Administration, which includes the holding of weekly meetings to monitor the action plans aimed at improving the performance of the indicators using the contracted technological tool, contributed to making Santa Catarina the 2nd State with the most efficient public machine in the country in the 2021 Competitiveness Ranking, prepared by the CLP – Center for Public Leadership.

Additional and complementary information follow below

Clarifications on acquisition of software licenses for managing State Government Performance Indicators

Considering the publication of information on the hiring, by the Secretary of State for Administration (SEA), of a software supplier company for the management of performance indicators of the State Government, we provide the following clarifications:

With the approval of Complementary Law 741, of June 12, 2019, it was established, in Article 1, § 2, that the management model of the State Public Administration should be implemented through performance indicators and results;

For this purpose, a methodology with scientific recognition was selected, with proven practical application and in use within the State Government since 2011 and which had public servants who were experts in its use, thus eliminating the need to hire external consultants;

The construction of the indicators that made up the management model was carried out together with the technical teams of all departments, foundations and autarchies, in more than 200 meetings;

In parallel to this process, the contracting of the computational tool was started, in the SaaS (Software with Service) modality, able to periodically monitor the indicators based on access to the State Government’s databases and other sources of information, within the parameters defined by the methodology used in the construction of the model;

To this end, SEA instructed the SEA 13318/2019 administrative process, with a view to consecuting the bidding for this contracting, justifying the need for the system, exposing its objective, the benefits to be achieved, the criteria for defining the quantities, customization and training;

The term of reference, for price quotation, was sent to eleven technology companies. Only one company returned with the commercial proposal, two informed that their solutions did not have the desired scope and the others did not return to the request, even with the reiteration of the request for quotation;

Additionally, during the instruction of the administrative process, documents proving the exclusivity of the only company that had submitted the commercial proposal were attached to the records, making the bidding unenforceable, pursuant to Article 25, of Law No. 8.666/1993;

It is important to highlight that the Public Ministry of Santa Catarina also hired the same tool due to unenforceability. This reference provided the necessary security to proceed with the process within the SEA;

The platform hired in the SaaS modality allows the use of unlimited licenses, which are distributed and are used by servers in all state executive branches. The amount paid for using the system is 26 thousand reais per month.

Finally, we emphasize that the adoption of this management model in the State Public Administration, which includes weekly meetings to monitor action plans aimed at improving the performance of indicators using the contracted technological tool, contributed to making Santa Catarina the 2nd State with the most efficient public machine in the country in the 2021 Competitiveness Ranking, prepared by the CLP – Center for Public Leadership.