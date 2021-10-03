Woman gets guava fruit instead of Iphone in online purchase – Mix it up

Case goes to police

A 21-year-old young adult was surprised two weeks ago when she received an online purchase. On September 14th, the consumer had purchased an iPhone of the SE model through the shopping site Submarino. A week after the purchase, instead of receiving the cell phone, there was only one guava bar in the package.

The woman, who paid BRL 2,829.00 for the product, contacted the platform’s SAC (Customer Service) on the same day to try to understand what had happened. Over the phone, she was instructed to wait until September 22, the time necessary for the company to analyze what had happened.

One day before the deadline, she contacted the company again to find out about the progress of the case, but had no response. She then went to the local authorities to register an occurrence and the embezzlement is now being investigated by the municipality’s Civil Police.

Sought by BHAZ, the Submarino platform informed, through a note, that it “contacted the client and arranged for the purchase to be canceled on September 24”. The platform also apologized for the inconvenience.

