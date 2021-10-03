World’s first flying motorcycle hits stores in 2023 for R$ 2 million | Vehicles

The world’s first flying motorcycle arrives on the market in 2023. The Speeder, from the manufacturer Jetpack Aviation, takes off and lands vertically (VTOL) and can reach speeds of up to 240 km/h in the EVS version. Anyone interested in the product can prepare a budget: the machine goes on sale for US$ 380 thousand (more than R$ 2 million, in direct conversion).

The flying vehicle operates with combustion turbines and has a stabilization system that balances it in the air to prevent falls, can climb to an altitude of 4,570 meters and run on both aviation kerosene and diesel, options that impact both performance and autonomy.

Speeder is Jetpack Aviation's $380,000 flying motorcycle — Photo: Press Release/Jetpack Aviation

Initially developed as a product for military use, Speeder will be offered on the market in different versions. The UVS is equivalent in weight to an ordinary 125cc motorcycle, speed limited to 100 km/h and a tank with a capacity of 19 liters. According to the brand, Speeder UVS does not require a special piloting license or license – at least in the North American context – and eventual buyers will receive training to learn how to fly it. The EVS model, which comes unlocked to accelerate up to 240 km/h, is considered a more experimental class vehicle.

In either case, the vehicle is propelled by four turbojet engines with variable angle to allow control of the bike’s direction and altitude. Acceleration takes place by tilting the driver’s body. Projecting the body forward, the Speeder accelerates. To brake, just lean back.

Speeder can reach 240 km/h and offer autonomy of up to 20 minutes — Photo: Press Release/Jetpack Aviation

In addition to promising a stabilization system that controls the Speeder’s inclination in real time in order to cancel out sudden movements and prevent falls, Jetpack Aviation also indicates that there is an obstacle detection technology to avoid collisions.