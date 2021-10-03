Worst water crisis in 90 years, lack of water affects residents of Sorocaba region | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

One of the largest water reservoirs in the interior of the state of São Paulo is drying up. Currently, the Itupararanga Dam, which supplies more than one million people in the Sorocaba region, operates at 22% of its capacity.

This is the worst water crisis in the last 90 years in the state and the lack of water has already affected the lives of more than two million residents. Water supply systems have collapsed in many cities.

According to the vice president of the Sorocaba River and Middle Tietê Hydrographic Basins Committee, André Lamb, the lack of rain affects the supply.

“The rains were below 40% of the historical average that we normally have for this region. So it made the dam reach the beginning of the dry period, in April, with a very low volume, and this only decreased from there to here.”

Drought leads cities in São Paulo to rotate their water supply

Municipal guards from Mairinque (SP) are going from house to house to alert residents. Anyone who wastes water will be fined R$600.

In Itu (SP), residents complain that the rotation does not work. The scheme has been running for three months and is not expected to end. In many homes, water for basics is lacking.

In Bauru, the water rotation has lasted six months and should not end this year. The Batalha River, which supplies 40% of the city, is getting lower every day.

For a month, residents of Franca (SP) have also been using water rotation. Businesswoman Juliana Moretti says she is suffering losses.

“We are thinking about taking a day off from general so that we can also take a break from these expenses because there is no way to pass this on to the client.”

