Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: flagship gets stable MIUI 12.5.9 update

Xiaomi’s flagship Mi Mix 4 is getting its latest update, which is the stable version of MIUI 12.5.9. This update weighs a total of 715MB and adds support for the spatial audio functions of the manufacturer’s wireless noise canceling headphones, the Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro — already supported by smartphones like the Xiaomi Civi.





Check out the changes that update brings: SYSTEM Adds support for spatial audio function Xiaomi True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones 3 Pro

Optimizes and updates Google’s September 2021 security patch to improve system defenses LOCKSCREEN Fixes the issue of black bars occasionally flashing when unlocking with fingerprint STATUS BAR, NOTIFICATION BAR Fixes the issue of floating notifications flashing abnormally due to avatar space

the anomaly where the rounded corners of the floating notification are missing Fix the background abnormality issue when receiving a floating notification under the tripartite theme

Fixes an issue where the notification bar cannot be pulled in full screen when using the tripartite theme





The Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro has 40dB deep noise reduction, adaptive active noise reduction support and dual transparency modes. In addition, this device comes with spatial audio, a 360° surround sound field and supports head tracking function. Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro also launched the world’s first LHDC 4.0, the next-generation ultra-definition audio protocol.

