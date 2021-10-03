Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: flagship gets stable MIUI 12.5.9 update

Xiaomi’s flagship Mi Mix 4 is getting its latest update, which is the stable version of MIUI 12.5.9. This update weighs a total of 715MB and adds support for the spatial audio functions of the manufacturer’s wireless noise canceling headphones, the Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro — already supported by smartphones like the Xiaomi Civi.
Check out the changes that update brings:
SYSTEM
- Adds support for spatial audio function Xiaomi True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones 3 Pro
- Optimizes and updates Google’s September 2021 security patch to improve system defenses
LOCKSCREEN
- Fixes the issue of black bars occasionally flashing when unlocking with fingerprint
STATUS BAR, NOTIFICATION BAR
- Fixes the issue of floating notifications flashing abnormally due to avatar space
- Adjusts the anomaly where the rounded corners of the floating notification are missing
- Fix the background abnormality issue when receiving a floating notification under the tripartite theme
- Fixes an issue where the notification bar cannot be pulled in full screen when using the tripartite theme
The Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro has 40dB deep noise reduction, adaptive active noise reduction support and dual transparency modes. In addition, this device comes with spatial audio, a 360° surround sound field and supports head tracking function. Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro also launched the world’s first LHDC 4.0, the next-generation ultra-definition audio protocol.