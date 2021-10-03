Gabriela Doria – 20:49 | updated on 10/01/2021 20:59



Young man received guava fruit instead of cell phone Photo: YouTube Playback

A 21-year-old student was the victim of a scam when she bought an iPhone SE in a famous online store and received, days later, a box with a piece of guava paste. According to the resident of Lima Duarte, in the interior of Minas Gerais, she paid R$ 2,829.00 for her cell phone on the Submarino website.

According to a report on R7 portal, the purchase was made on September 14, and the alleged cell phone arrived six days later. As soon as she opened the package, the customer had the ungrateful surprise of finding a piece of guava.

Wasting no time, she sought out the store’s Customer Service (SAC) and was instructed to wait 48 hours for the case to be analyzed. After the deadline, the student still had no response from the website, and so she decided to file a police report for embezzlement.

She also posted a complaint on the website ReclameAqui, which gathers complaints from consumers who have been harmed by companies. In the text, the customer complains about the lack of return from the store and the delay in receiving the payment reversal. In the latest update, the young woman claims that the case has been resolved, but does not give details.

Submarino informed that it is investigating the case.

