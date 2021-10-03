Zaracho suspended, and Atltico have six embezzlements against Chapecoense

by

Zaracho to be embezzled by Rooster against Chape (Photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico)

Zaracho was punished with the card, in the 26th minute of the first half, after a strong clash with defender Vctor Cuesta. The defensive midfielder was replaced by midfielder Dylan Borrero, 30 minutes into the second stage.

The Argentine player joins defender Junior Alonso, left-back Guilherme Arana and midfielder Alan Franco, who will also be absent from the Minas Gerais team in the next three matches. They were called up for the Argentine, Brazilian and Ecuadorian teams, respectively, to dispute the 11th, 12th and 13th round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

