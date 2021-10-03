Zaracho suspended, and Atltico have six embezzlements against Chapecoense

Zaracho to be embezzled by Rooster against Chape (Photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico)

Zaracho was punished with the card, in the 26th minute of the first half, after a strong clash with defender Vctor Cuesta. The defensive midfielder was replaced by midfielder Dylan Borrero, 30 minutes into the second stage.

The Argentine player joins defender Junior Alonso, left-back Guilherme Arana and midfielder Alan Franco, who will also be absent from the Minas Gerais team in the next three matches. They were called up for the Argentine, Brazilian and Ecuadorian teams, respectively, to dispute the 11th, 12th and 13th round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Atltico 1 x 0 Internacional: photos from the 23rd round of the Brazilian Nationals



Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press

Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press There is no description for this image or gallery

Strikers Eduardo Vargas and Diego Costa will be out by injuries. The Chilean has a sprained right ankle, while the center forward felt a muscle injury in his right thigh.