‘Zig Zag Arena’: learn all about the new program! | Zig Zag Arena

A new program that promises a lot of fun on Sunday afternoons is arriving on Globo’s screen: the Zig Zag Arena. Commanded by Fernanda Gentil, the attraction, which opens on October 3, brings games in a giant and colorful setting. Nostalgia will take hold of many people in this program, which brings an unprecedented format, inspired by the classics that marked an era on the streets across the country.

“I already thought it would be fun, but seeing the energy and hearing the comments from those who enter this place, I’m sure this experience is being unforgettable for everyone!”, said the presenter.

Marco Luque, Everaldo Marques and Hortência — Photo: João Cotta/Globo

The stage is inspired by a gigantic and multicolored board of pinball from the 80s. It also has a trampoline field, as well as slides and obstacles. A 1500m2 studio, completely intelligent and automated, is divided into three large areas – each one houses a game phase.

Stage of the 'Zig Zag Arena' — Photo: Globo

We already know that Fernanda Gentil will be ahead of the attraction. The presenter will have the company of a special trio. Everaldo Marques, from SportTV, will narrate each move and transmit all the energy to the home audience. Along with him, the former player hydrangea and comedian Marco Luque comment on the best moments of the competition taken seriously.

“It’s a great game that rescues many memories of dear childhood moments from all over the world, in a very technological setting, with lots of light and color. A light program, an attraction to amuse the whole family. A competition, yes, with adrenaline, but a great joke above all”, summarizes Everaldo.

Everaldo Marques will narrate the participants' moves at the 'Zig Zag Arena' — Photo: João Cotta/Globo

“People leave electrified. My expectation is that we can pass this energy on to the public. It’s a competition that becomes child’s play, it brings that memory of when we used to play in the street. You have no idea how much I am having fun, it’s sensational,” says Hortência.

Hortência comments on the competitors' strategies — Photo: João Cotta/Globo

“A program on Sunday, at lunchtime, to amuse the whole family. It’s a game with lots of color and a lot of humor. And run by Fernanda Gentil, right? Which is exceptional! She drives really well, with agility and speed. they are timeless: we, our parents and our grandparents played. It’s a mix of sport and fun, in a hi-tech arena,” adds Marco Luque.

Marco Luque takes humor to the arena — Photo: João Cotta/Globo

⛹‍♂🤸‍♂ The game

In each program, two teams face off in games that marked the childhood of many people. The competition is divided into three phases: “Pique-pega”, “Mega Ball” and “All or Nothing”. The movements are accompanied by the technical eye of professional judges, who guide the teams and oversee the rules of the game. In the end, the team that accumulates the most points will be the big winner of the week.

The attraction will receive famous and anonymous participants. Groups formed by singers, actors, comedians, presenters, former reality participants and their friends and family will compete with each other. In addition to them, we will also have professionals from different areas of activity, such as doctors and nurses, drivers, waiters, street sweepers and their colleagues and work partners.

Sasha, Dilsonho and Pocah appeared at the Zig Zag Arena special presentation — Photo: Reproduction/ TV Globo

Zig Zag Arena is an unprecedented format, created by the reality show genre of Estúdios Globo. The artistic direction is from Raoni Carneiro, with gender direction of cute.

