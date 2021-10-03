‘Zig Zag Arena’ opens this Sunday; know everything about the program run by Fernanda Gentil | Pop & Art

“Zig Zag Arena” is Globo’s new Sunday afternoon program. Commanded by Fernanda Gentil, it debuts on October 3rd with many scavenger hunts and inspired by TV classics.

The presenter will have the reinforcement of a trio of commentators:

Everaldo Marques, from SporTV, will narrate the games and transmit all the energy to the home audience

Hortência, former basketball player, will comment on the competition

Marco Luque, comedian, will comment on the best moments

2 of 4 Marco Luque, Everaldo Marques and Hortência — Photo: João Cotta/Globo Marco Luque, Everaldo Marques and Hortência — Photo: João Cotta/Globo

Learn more about the attraction:

3 of 4 Stage of the ‘Zig Zag Arena’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globe Stage of the ‘Zig Zag Arena’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globe

The stage is colorful and its division is inspired by the classic pinball game from the 80s. It also has a trampoline field, as well as slides and obstacles.

Two teams face each other in games divided into three phases: “Pique-pega”, “Mega Ball” and “All or Nothing”. The teams are monitored and guided by professional judges. The team that accumulates the most points will be the big winner of the week.

4 of 4 Sasha Meneghel, Dilsinho and Pocah participate in ‘Zig Zag Arena’ — Photo: Reprodulão/Globo Sasha Meneghel, Dilsinho and Pocah participate in ‘Zig Zag Arena’ — Photo: Reprodulão/Globo

Famous and anonymous people can participate in the competition. There are groups formed by singers, actors, comedians, presenters and former reality participants. Professionals from different areas will also compete.