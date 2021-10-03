‘Zig Zag Arena’ opens this Sunday; know everything about the program run by Fernanda Gentil | Pop & Art

“Zig Zag Arena” is Globo’s new Sunday afternoon program. Commanded by Fernanda Gentil, it debuts on October 3rd with many scavenger hunts and inspired by TV classics.
The presenter will have the reinforcement of a trio of commentators:
- Everaldo Marques, from SporTV, will narrate the games and transmit all the energy to the home audience
- hydrangea, former basketball player, will comment on the competition
- Marco Luque, comedian, will comment on the best moments
Marco Luque, Everaldo Marques and Hortência — Photo: João Cotta/Globo
Learn more about the attraction:
Stage of the ‘Zig Zag Arena’ — Photo: Reproduction/Globe
The stage is colorful and its division is inspired by the classic pinball game from the 80s. It also has a trampoline field, as well as slides and obstacles.
Semana Pop talks about ‘play to earn’ games, a new game model with blockchain and NFTs
Two teams face each other in games divided into three phases: “Pique-pega”, “Mega Ball” and “All or Nothing”. The teams are monitored and guided by professional judges. The team that accumulates the most points will be the big winner of the week.
Sasha Meneghel, Dilsinho and Pocah participate in ‘Zig Zag Arena’ — Photo: Reprodulão/Globo
Famous and anonymous people can participate in the competition. There are groups formed by singers, actors, comedians, presenters and former reality participants. Professionals from different areas will also compete.
Want a spoiler? Sasha Meneghel, Dilsinho and Pocah will be in the attraction as competitors.