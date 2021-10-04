10 Google apps to have on your mobile

Google’s role among cell phones doesn’t just happen with the presence of the Android operating system. The company also develops and makes available a number of useful apps that enhance the mobile experience. Furthermore, these tools are free and can be downloaded at any time from the Google Play Store or App Store.

Android phones are accompanied by a bundle of native Google apps, with popular names like Gmail, Chrome, Drive and YouTube. However, if you like the company’s software, you can install many other options focused on productivity, organization, file management and even photo editing. Here are 10 Google apps to install on your phone!

1. Google Translator

Google’s translation tool can even be accessed through your mobile browser. The application, however, stands out for offering different features, goes beyond the conventional translation options and explores your smartphone’s features.

Translator can be used to identify conversations (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

It is possible, for example, to translate from the camera. Just select the languages, point to some phrase or sign and wait for the result. There is no need to copy the text: the application displays the translated option with augmented reality, instead of the original sentence.

The application can also be used to transcribe speeches and perform simultaneous translation. Using the microphone, the Translator identifies dialogs and displays the results translated into the languages ​​of the people involved. Finally, it is possible to download language packs for offline use of the tool.

2. Google Keep

Note-taking apps are very useful options. With these tools, you can quickly create files for a variety of reasons: a shopping list, reminders, notes about a meeting, drafts, and more. Keep is Google’s notes app and one of the top options in the industry.

Quickly create notes on your mobile (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

When creating a file, the possibilities are varied. The app has support for creating to-do lists, formatting texts, creating drawings, including attachments and even transcribing notes through the microphone, leaving your hands free. Your notes can even be set up with notification reminders and date, time and location information.

All your notes are stored on the home screen, with options to pin them to the top or tag them with different labels. If you need to work in a team, you can share the files for real-time editing by others. Keep is synced with your account and can be accessed on other devices.

3. Google Calendar

Google Calendar is one of the most popular options among calendar apps. With an intuitive interface, it lets you record all your important events and sends notifications so you don’t miss any appointments. In this way, the app is able to concentrate personal and professional obligations in the same place and store complete information about each event.

Add your most important events (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The app provides different features to create events. It is possible to enter basic information such as date, time and place, and configure the desired notifications. For group events, you can invite people and even create a Google Meet meeting associated with the appointment.

A highlight of Google Calendar is the ability to integrate with your Google account. The tool allows, for example, to upload attachments from your Google Drive to the event description. In addition, when you buy tickets for a hotel with your account, the app can automatically create an event in your calendar.

4. Google Photos

An Android native option, Google Photos is a very important application to manage your device’s photo and video gallery. The tool gathers backup resources and organizes your media contents by date, location and face recognition.

Google Photos is an option to save images in backup (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

With your Google account, you can browse your media folders through the app and choose which ones will be backed up and synced. With this function active, Google Photos helps free up space on your device and selects which files are already synced to the cloud. These files can be quickly accessed through the browser or on other devices.

The benefits go beyond backup: Google Photos can also be used to quickly find your favorite memories. With a search system adapted to faces, locations, terms and dates, you can quickly access photos from different moments. In addition, the app creates automatic suggestions for collages and memories.

5. Google Files

Compatibility: Android

Android Price: free

Files is a file management app on Android. The tool locates all folders on the device, identifies unnecessary files and helps to free up storage space in a practical and quick way in the operating system.

App works as a file manager on Android (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

With the “Free up memory” tab, the application sends automatic file suggestions that can be deleted from your device. Options include, for example, very large files, duplicates or memes. In addition to helping with this process, the application has a meter to report the amount of space that has already been freed up through the function.

Files can also be used to find files by formats or folders on your device. Other additional functions include the creation of password protected folders, recycle bin to retrieve documents and the option of quick sharing with other mobile phones.

6. Google Authenticator

Password authenticators are very important tools for your digital security: these apps are used for 2-step verification to protect accounts on social networks and other platforms. Authenticators generate random six-digit codes that expire after a few seconds, and after an attempt to log in to a linked account, you must enter this code to validate access.

Authenticator reinforces the protection of your accesses (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Google Authenticator is one of the most popular options among apps in this category. With a simple interface, it can be used quickly on Android and iOS, in addition to being supported by most services that support this authentication method. To activate the app, just scan the QR Code generated by the respective platform and receive the generated codes.

The application’s main screen concentrates all associated logins and the codes that accompany them. If you have switched devices, you can retrieve your Authenticator information by scanning a QR Code created by the app.

7. Google Maps

The GPS navigation app is a very important tool to plan your daily commute. With Google Maps, it is possible to calculate routes for journeys on foot, by cars, motorcycles, bicycles or public transport. So that you are not late for any important appointment, the platform has up-to-date information on traffic in real time and allows you to find the right time to leave your home.

Use Maps for your GPS navigations (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Maps is also a useful application to get to know your city or travel better. The platform has a large database of commercial establishments, tourist spots and other important places, with information on opening hours, contact details and busiest periods.

The app also has up-to-date information on public transport, with arrival forecasts for bus and train lines. It is also possible to download the most used maps and routes for offline use.

8. Snapseed

Want to leave your photos with a unique touch? Snapseed, Google’s image editor, is worth trying. The application is a complete option to adjust your photos with predefined filters and different tools to add effects or change image elements.

Snapseed is an interesting image editor (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

It is recommended to take the time to explore all the editing tools present in the application. Snapseed concentrates features present in professional editors, such as changing levels, HDR effects and exposure effects. You can apply these effects to the entire image or select a specific point on the screen to enter your adjustments.

For a quick solution, there is the possibility to choose between the different filters available. Your edits can be exported to the mobile gallery and the app has support for editing in JPG and RAW.

9. Google Podcasts

Have a favorite podcast? You’ll probably find it on Google Podcasts. The application is an alternative to listening to episodes for free, without the need to use a music streaming service, and also alerts you with news and latest chapters.

Listen to podcasts through the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

By subscribing to a podcast as a favorite, you can set it to receive notifications of new episodes and automatically download it with each release. On the “Explore” tab, the platform makes available programs on the rise and separates the catalog into thematic categories. That way, it’s easy to learn about new possibilities and find your next podcast to line up.

The app player concentrates functions found in other podcast aggregators. You can fast forward or rewind within thirty seconds, change speed, create a sleep timer, and stream content to speakers and other compatible devices.

10. Google

The Google app itself couldn’t be left out, could it? This software is a versatile option for your mobile phone and concentrates some of the company’s main tools, such as search, Google Assistant and Google Lens. The app works as a great hub to check information about your routine, follow news that interests you and search for different subjects.

Application concentrates essential information for your day (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The application interface is separated into different categories. In the “Discover” tab, news and articles are displayed based on your interests and research trends, with the option to filter which topics you want to read. The tab “Your day” brings information about events on Google Calendar, weather forecast for your city and other highlights on topics followed by your profile, such as financial actions and sports results.

The list of features present in the app also includes support for Google Assistant, to perform voice commands and automate actions from your mobile phone. There is also access to Google Lens, an interesting function that uses your camera to identify texts, perform mathematical operations and scan QR Codes.