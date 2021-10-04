Brazil beats Kazakhstan by turning point and takes 3rd in the Futsal World Cup | futsal world cup

Brazil looked like it would bid farewell to the World Cup in Lithuania with defeat. After playing badly in the first half and going to half-time losing 1-0 to Kazakhstan, the team “found” the tie at the beginning of the second stage in a bizarre goal against Taynan, a Brazilian naturalized Kazakh. Shortly after, Gadeia had a goal disallowed after reviewing the video. To make matters worse, Kazakhstan went 2-1 in a row. Only this time, the Brazilian shirt mattered. Is very. Intense in the final minutes, Brazil turned the match and won 4-2, taking third place.

Brazil’s goals 4 x 2 Kazakhstan in the dispute for 3rd place in the Futsal World Cup

In addition to Taynan’s own goal, they scored for Brazil: Rodrigo, Ferrão and Lé. Akbalikov and Taynan – this time in favor – hit the net for the Kazakhs, who also have Brazilian Léo Higuita, Douglas and coach Kaká.

Brazilians celebrate one of the winning goals 4-2 — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF

This was the second time that Brazil won a dispute for third place in the FIFA World Cup. The other was in 2004, in Taipei, when Brazilians overthrew Argentina. The next Futsal World Cup takes place in 2024. The venue is not yet defined.

The first good chance of the match came from Brazil, a Rodrigo’s submission close to the crossbar. On minute three, Gadeia found Rodrigo inside the area, and the captain hit a goal, being stopped by Akbalikov. At five, Kazakhstan had their first good opportunity. In a counterattack play, Taynan appeared free and touched the exit of Guitta, who managed to palm it for corner.

Brazil responded on eight, when Dieguinho spun at the edge of the area and kicked low. Léo Higuita defended with difficulties, avoiding the Brazilian goal. At 11, Arthur gave Douglas a beautiful dribble and hit the net from the outside. The wasted chances cost Brazil dearly, as, at 12, Kazakhstan took the lead. After a kick by Léo Higuita from the middle, Akbalikov deflected it and made it 1-0.

Rodrigo receives Akbalikov's cart — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF

The selection did not retreat after the conceded goal and continued creating opportunities. At 14, Léo Higuita made a beautiful save with a kick from Leandro Lino. On the rebound, Rodrigo amended by bicycle, and the ball passed close to the crossbar.

Gradually, however, Kazakhstan began to dominate the game, and two minutes before half-time, Douglas almost expanded on a mid-distance conclusion. Rodrigo saved almost on top of the line. Shortly thereafter, Nurgozhin received it in front and played with a cavadinha on the way out of Guitta. Now it was Dyego who appeared to avoid the goal, avoiding a worse defeat in the first half.

Dieguinho tries to take Brazil on the attack — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF

Brazil draws in a goal-owning

Brazil returned for the second half pressing, and, with 30 seconds, Dyego put Léo Higuita to work. Recovered from the scare, Kazakhstan almost increased the score after three minutes, when Akbalikov received it inside the area, dribbled Guitta and played low. Le appeared to save. At four, Brazil reached the tie in a bizarre move. In an attempt to retreat to Léo Higuita, Taynan ended up sending it to the bottom of the string: 1 to 1.

Even with the tie, the Brazilian team continued to play a bad game. At eight, Knaub hit the middle one hard, and Guitta went for it. A minute later, Tursagulov hit hard and the ball almost covered the Brazilian goalkeeper, who stretched out to make the save. At 10, Guitta advanced to the middle and dropped a bomb. Léo Higuita flattened to the side.

Pito tries to get past Kazakh Akbalikov — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF

Gol de Gadeia is annulled after review

The bid was a harbinger of things to come. After Arthur’s start, the ball arrived clean for Gadeia, who kicked low to turn the game around. Alleging a lack of Dieguinho in Taynan at the start of the play, Kazakhstan asked for a review of the video and the Brazilian goal was disallowed. If the situation in Brazil was already bad, it got even worse at 11, when Kazakhstan scored their second goal. Ironically, it was Taynan who swung the net, completing a quick exchange of passes in attack.

But the Kazakhs barely had time to celebrate. Right after the ball went out, Rodrigo received it in front and tied it 2-2. The game was completely open after the draw. At 12, Guitta kicked a ball submitted by Orazov. A minute later, Ferrão took advantage of the ball in the area and turned it to 3-2. The goal motivated Brazil, who got the fourth goal in a row with Lé, in a long shot.

Rodrigo is thrilled with his goal in the match — Photo: Thais Magalhães/CBF

Goalkeeper of Kazakhstan

Needing to react, Kazakhstan launched Nurgozhin as goalkeeper in the final five minutes. But Brazil controlled the match well, confirming the victory by 4-2. In the final minutes, Rodrigo still had a good chance when he took a direct free kick saved by Léo Higuita. An honorable farewell to the most victorious team on the planet.

Brazil: Guitta, Rodrigo, Gadeia, Dyego and Ferrão. Entered: Marlon, Bruno, Leandro Lino, Rocha, Pito, Arthur, Lé and Dieguinho. Coach: Marquinhos Xavier.