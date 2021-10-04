Confession, Party, and Suspicious Reaction: Author of a book about Suzane Richthofen reveals iconic episodes left out of the movies

The films “The Girl Who Killed His Parents” and “The Boy Who Killed My Parents”, released on Amazon Prime Video, portray different versions of the murder of the von Richthofen couple, and have pleased a large part of the public. Ulisses Campbell, author of the book “Suzane: assassin and manipulator”, in turn, believes that the feature films left something to be desired.

In a publication in the newspaper O Globo, the writer stated that the plots could become “denser and more electrifying” if they were not stuck only to the versions presented by Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos in court. According to him, the scripts by Ilana Casoy and Raphael Montes could have given more space to the investigation by the police, as well as the testimonies of Andreas, brother of the convict, and Rinalva de Almeida Lira, employee who cleaned the scene of the crime. Suzane’s command.

Campbell pointed out that, according to police reports, upon being informed of the death of her parents by the military officer Alexandre Paulino Boto, Suzane reacts in a “cold” manner. The scene, however, was wasted from the movies. “According to the police officer’s account, at that moment, she ties her hair in a bun, rolls up her sleeves and asks without shed a single tear what steps she should take immediately. The film wastes this all-important scene to show the killer’s cold profile.”, reinforced.

Suzane’s confession was also left out of the productions. According to investigations conducted by police chief Cíntia Tucunduva, after reading the testimony in which Cravinhos admitted that he was responsible for executing Manfred, Richthofen assumed that he had ordered the murder of his parents for being a “horrific person”.

Another iconic episode was also ignored. Campbell highlighted that Suzane threw a party to celebrate her 19th birthday on the same day that Manfred and Marísia were buried. According to Tucunduva, who was at the scene to collect evidence, the birthday girl received the officers wearing only a bikini, and in a friendly way. “She had a cigarette in one hand and a beer can in the other. He welcomed us in the middle of the party and presented the crime scene as if he were a tour guide”, recalled the delegate, on the occasion.

The Richthofen Case

Defendant confesses, Suzane von Richthofen was sentenced to 39 years in prison for having planned the death of her parents, Manfred and Marísia von Richthofen. They were beaten to death on October 31, 2002 by the brothers Daniel (Suzane’s boyfriend at the time) and Cristian Cravinhos. The crime gained strong national repercussion and is one of the most remembered police cases in Brazil. In October 2015, Suzane von Richthofen achieved the progression from closed to semi-open.

Daniel was also sentenced to 39 years, however, he is serving a sentence in the open regime. Cristian, on the other hand, sentenced to 38 years and six months, was subject to the same regime, but, according to UOL, he was sentenced to four years in prison in a closed regime, in October 2018, for passive corruption, after trying to bribe police officers in April 2019, in Sorocaba (SP).