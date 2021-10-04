Curitiba will vaccinate with a 2nd dose of covid-19 almost 100,000 people this week

As of this Monday (4), about 98 thousand residents of Curitiba who received the first dose of the anticovid vaccine must return to the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle with the second dose. To consult the vaccination sites, see the list below or visit the ImunizaJáCuritiba website.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reminds that all people who, for some reason, missed the application date of the second dose marked in the application, can look for one of the vaccination points to complete the immunization cycle.

READ TOO:

> Professor from Curitiba has completed his master’s degree even after he died. “Legacy to students”

> Multi-vaccination campaign for children and adolescents is opened in 88 health centers in Curitiba

How to check the day of the second dose

Through the Health Now app:

1 – Open the application on the cell phone;

2 – Click on “Vaccination Card”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

From the site:

1 – Open www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br;

2 – Click on “Vaccination”;

3 – View the date that appears in Upcoming Vaccines;

4 – Look for one of the city’s vaccination points that are open on that day.

What to take

To receive the second dose of the vaccine, just look for one of the vaccination points in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, bring an identification document with photo and CPF. From this Monday (4) there will be 27 places for vaccination.

Recap

On Monday (4) the points will be serving the public of the first dose in the continuous recap. They are those who have already been called up but have not yet attended, including teenagers born between October 2, 2003 and December 31, 2005.

The second dose and the booster dose are also still being applied to those who did not show up on the scheduled date.

Week schedule for second dose

Second dose of Coronavac:

– October 4th – Vaccinated with the first on September 7,8 and 9th;

– October 5th – Vaccinated with the first on September 10th;

– October 6th – There is no appointment;

– October 7th – There is no appointment;

– October 8th – Vaccinated with the first on September 13th.

Second dose of AstraZeneca

– October 4th – Vaccinated with the first on July 10th;

– October 5th – Vaccinated with the first on July 12th and 13th;

– October 6th – Vaccinated with the first on July 14th;

– October 7th – Vaccinated with the first on July 15th;

– October 8th – Vaccinated with the first on July 16th.

Second dose of Pfizer

– October 4th – Vaccinated with the first on August 3rd, 4th and 5th;

– October 5th – Vaccinated with the first on August 6th;

– October 6th – Vaccinated with the first on August 7th and 8th;

– October 7th – Vaccinated with the first on August 9,10, 11 and 12;

– October 8 – Vaccinated with the first on August 13

Vaccination sites

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

3 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

4 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

5 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

6 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

7 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chichorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

8 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

9 – US Atuba

Rua Rio Pelotas, 820 – Bairro Alto

10 – US Tarumã

Rua José Veríssimo, 1352 – Bairro Alto

11 – US Branches

Rua Aldo Pinheiro, 60 – Abranches

12 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

13 – US Visitation

Rua Dr. Bley Zornig, 3136 – Boqueirão

14 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

15 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

16 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

17 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

18 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

19 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

20 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

21 – US Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

22 – US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

23 – US Butiatuvinha

Avenida Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha

24 – US São Braz

Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz

25 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

Rua Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n

26 – Rua da Cidadania do Fazendinha

1,700 Carlos Klemtz Street

27 – US Santa Quiteria 2

Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria

Web Stories