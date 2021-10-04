Learn to train your brain to sleep faster – and healthier

Falling asleep as soon as you put your head on the pillow is something that only happens in dreams for you? Falling asleep quickly may sound like nirvana, but it’s not a sign of healthy sleep.

“The well-rested person doesn’t fall asleep right away,” said sleep expert Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in the division of sleep medicine at the Harvard Medical School.

“It takes about 15 minutes for a healthy sleeper to fall asleep,” added Robbins.

“Falling asleep is different from sleep itself, which can be frustrating when a person is extremely tired. However, be patient, sleep will come and the more you stress about not being asleep, the less likely you are to fall asleep.”

do not be discouraged

Napping too quickly can be a sign that you are severely sleep deprived, which can harm your physical and mental health.

Robbins, co-author of the book “Sleep for Success” (in free translation), likens it to being deprived of food.

“If you’re hungry for food, you’re going to gobble up your next meal right away, whereas a well-nourished person might not be that hungry and don’t urgently need nutrition,” she said.

Adults need to sleep at least seven hours a night, while school-age children need 9 to 12 hours. Teens need 8 to 10 hours, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What if you sleep an adequate number of hours each night? Falling asleep too quickly, as well as feeling tired during the day, can be a sign that the quality of your sleep is getting worse.

“Lack of quality sleep occurs when there are multiple awakenings during the night,” said Raj Dasgupta, a professor of clinical medicine specializing in sleep at the University of South Carolina’s Keck School of Medicine.

“These awakenings affect your ability to reach deeper stages of sleep, such as slow wave sleep, also known as delta sleep, or rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, which are essential if you want to function well and be alert ”, said Dasgupta.

During the REM stage of sleep, we dream – and information and experiences are consolidated and stored in memory. In addition to affecting cognitive functioning, a recent study found that spending less time in REM sleep is related to an overall higher risk of death from any cause.

Slow-wave or delta sleep occurs when the brain rests and gets rid of toxins – a form of cleansing that allows the body to heal and rejuvenate.

“The most important thing you can do to increase your amount of deep sleep is to allow yourself adequate total sleep time,” according to the American Sleep Association (ASA).

One of the most common culprits that can disrupt your sleep at night – sometimes without you knowing it – is obstructive sleep apnea, in which you snore, choke, sigh, or periodically stop breathing during the night.

About 25 million people in the US suffer from this form of sleep apnea, said the National Healthy Sleep Awareness Project.

Restless legs syndrome, a condition in which your (or your partner’s) legs twitch or tremble at night, can also affect the quality of sleep.

The same can happen with chronic pain, diabetes, heart disease, asthma and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), to name a few factors. The medications can also affect sleep, as well as several mental disorders, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“The take-home message is that if you’re not getting quality sleep, it means it’s time to see an expert to see what’s going on,” Dasgupta said.

How to fall asleep faster

Now that your expectations are realistic – it’s not healthy to “turn off” like a light – and you shouldn’t worry if you need 10 to 20 minutes to fall asleep – what about those nights when it’s really hard to fall asleep?

• Stand up!

“If you can’t sleep after 20 minutes, get out of bed and go to another room with dim light and do something soothing until you feel sleepy again. The same applies when you wake up at night and can’t go back to sleep,” advises Dasgupta.

Robbins agrees: “Promise not tossing and turning in bed – commit to getting up if, for whatever reason, you tossed and turned at night and had trouble falling asleep.”

Some people believe that it is just as refreshing for the body to lie in bed with your eyes closed but not sleeping.

This is an unrealistic dream, said Robbins: “If we stay in bed, we will start to associate bed with insomnia.”

• Make the bed a holy place

Preventing your brain from associating your bedroom as something other than a place to sleep and have sex is how you train it to fall asleep when you rest your head on the pillow, Dasgupta said.

“You’re much more likely to fall asleep quickly if your brain knows exactly what to expect when you walk into the bedroom,” he said.

That means not working or watching television in bed, and not making calls or checking your cell phone. Blue lights from electronic devices tell our brain to wake up, not sleep.

• Build a nest

Keep training your brain to wait for sleep by nurturing the sleep process. Keep the environment cool and dark.

Science tells us that we sleep better in cooler temperatures, around 15 to 20 degrees Celsius.

• Prepare a routine

Brush your teeth, take a relaxing hot bath or shower, then spend some time in the dim light reading a book or listening to soft music.

You can try yoga practice or light stretches, but nothing to cheer you up. You are teaching your brain to slow down.

Go to bed and get up at the same time every day, even on weekends or days off, advises the CDC. Before long, it will become an ingrained habit.

• calm your mind

For many people, this is the hardest part of falling asleep. In today’s hectic world filled with stress and anxiety, it can be hard to stop worrying about what you haven’t done or what you still need to do.

Practicing meditation is an evidence-based way to improve your ability to fall asleep, Robbins said.

“Meditation is the act of allowing thoughts to pass without paying conscious attention to them,” said the expert.

“This skill, when practiced over time, can translate into our ability to fall asleep when we adopt a meditative mindset.”

• Keep a ‘worry list’ by your bed

Another way to calm your mind is to keep a stack of notes by your bed and use them to document your concerns.

“Start a ritual of writing anything down in your mind before bed,” said Robbins.

“It doesn’t matter how stressful, small or big the topic. Put it on paper. Tell yourself there’s nothing you can do about these chores in the evening, save them for the morning.”

• Breathe deeply

“Long, deep breaths in conjunction with a mantra like ‘let go’ or ‘I’m at peace’ can help to calm your mind and fall asleep,” recommends Robbins.

There are a lot of deep breathing techniques that experts recommend, but the “most documented in research is the ‘six ins and outs’ of air,” stress management expert Cynthia Ackrill told CNN in a previous interview.

Take a deep breath and slowly count to six, making sure you can feel your stomach rise with your hand as you fill yourself with air, explained Ackrill, editor of “Contentamento” magazine, produced by the American Stress Institute (AIS).

“You should use what’s called soft belly breathing,” she said. “To soften the belly, let the diaphragm go down, push the belly out a little and take your breath to that part.”

“Let your breath out by counting slowly to six. Take a break and start again. Repeat until you feel your body relax,” added Ackrill.

• Do not stop dreaming

Keep these habits up and your brain will soon know which pillow is synonymous with sleep. So maybe the dream of falling asleep faster will come true – and in a healthy way.

(Translated text; read the original in English)