Petrobras President warns of lack of fuel if there is no readjustment | Economy

The president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna said that holding the readjustments of fuel prices could cause a shortage of the product at service stations. In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, the executive of the Brazilian state oil company also warned that interference in the price of fuel “is a serious thing”.

“If the price is practiced artificially, there will be a shortage in the market. This is a serious and serious thing that we have to be aware of. The values ​​need to allow for the import of fuel,” he pointed out.

Silva e Luna also ruled out the possibility of changing the company’s pricing policy, noting that Brazil cannot avoid a pricing policy that follows the international price of oil because the import of the product is responsible for around 30% of gasoline and oil. diesel sold in the country.

Even so, the president of Petrobras admitted that there is political pressure for the government to do something to curb fuel adjustments, however, he assured that the changes in fuel prices have been based on technical decisions and that these pressures do not come from the president Jair Bolsonaro.

“By the President of the Republic, no. He never pressured Petrobras. He seeks information, but he understands perfectly,” he said.

About cooking gas, Silva e Luna admitted that “the price of gas is too high” and acknowledged the “shortfall”, but pondered that the costs of commodities had risen too much.

“Petrobras doesn’t let the market run out of fuel, it pays taxes, pays royalties and generates jobs. This is the great contribution the company makes. A robust company can help the country. Before, the company worked six months a year to pay interest We have passed this valley of death. The government is acting. The president is concerned and is acting together with his actors to find a solution,” said Silva e Luna.