Savarino ends controversy for not being called to defend Venezuela

Out of Venezuela’s list for the next three matches in the 2002 World Cup Qualifiers against Brazil, Ecuador and Chile, forward Savarino used social media to clarify that he never asked to be left off the Vinotinto squad list. .

Still improving the physical part, as he is recovering from muscle injury, the Atlético-MG striker was left out of coach José Peseiro’s choice for “recovering from injury”, as informed by the Venezuelan federation. However, as he participated in part of the Libertadores semifinal duel, against Palmeiras, and because he was activated in the second stage of the victory over Internacional, many compatriots questioned his absence.

Seeking to clarify the situation, the player of the leader of the Brazilian Championship gave the answer in topics:

“I’m not one to see comments, but I understand the opinions of Venezuelans. My commitment to the national team continues as the first day. Each call-up is a dream for me.

1 – I waited for the summons, but it didn’t arrive.

2- My club does not inform me of a call.

3- I’m in the final stage of recovery, so I must pick up the pace. If I am not called up, I must play for my club.

Anyone who knows me knows that if I receive the call from my team, I face it as if it were the first time. Hugs to everyone and also to my teammates. God bless you all”.