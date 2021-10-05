30% decrease in 30 days; understand the fall

Business

what’s with the Interbank (BIDI4)? A former darling of investors, the bank’s preferred stock has fallen more than 30% since it entered the Ibovespa at the beginning of last month, raising doubts about the sustainability of its growth compared to the competition, given the price paid for it.

To intensify the concerns, Banco Pan (BPAN4) announced the purchase of Mosaico (MOSI3), owner of Buscapé and Zoom websites. The institution saw the same blue ocean that Banco Inter saw, and wants to enter the marketplace with force.

Mosaico has a general sales value (GMV, its acronym in English) of BRL 4.2 billion in the last 12 months, with the Inter Shop in the same period delivering BRL 2.4 billion.

This is an increasingly fashionable trend in the financial sector, especially due to the open finance.

However, this was the last piece placed on the fear map of the Interbank investors. However, there is a sequence of facts.

Inter and Stone Bank: is it a good marriage?

In May, stone and Banco Inter announced a partnership that made the machine company one of the institution’s most relevant investors.

At first glance, it may look promising, with two technology-related companies joining forces. But it may not be like that.

When, last week, the possibility of expanding the partnership was announced, which would lead to a merger between the parties, investors began to consider that the entry of Inter in the segment of small machines would not be a good idea. This is because the segment generates low margins and has fierce competition — see the downfall of Cielo (CIEL3) in the last five years.

The negotiations, which are still at a preliminary stage between the companies, take place as Stone faces a loan loss of R$400 million with a recently launched credit operation.

Against the market

Rodrigo Crespi, a member of the analysis team at Guide Investimentos, cautiously sees the ever closer proximity between Inter and Stone.

“While Banco Inter already has an important scale, Stone has been suffering due to reduced margins, due to competition and mainly due to the emergence of Pix, which has been growing at a very fast pace”, said Crespi in an interview with Suno News.

The merger movement between the companies would go against what Santander (SANB11) is doing with GetNet, a spin-off from the subsidiary that would be listed on the stock exchange.

“GetNet has the third largest market share, ahead of Stone. We do not believe it is positive for Inter to enter the acquiring segment”, commented the specialist, noting that Stone’s result in the second quarter was “very bad”.

Rumors of higher provisions haunt investors

One of the great pivots of this negative tide for Banco Inter was the fall of last Tuesday (28). The shares of the Minas Gerais bank fell 11.7% that day after rumors that the institution would increase its provisions in the following quarters.

Market agents expressed their distrust in relation to the provisioning numbers presented by the company, which are far from the approximately 7% practiced by peers.

In a note, the institution said that there were no grounds for such. The operational preview for the third quarter, released last Monday (4), confirmed the bank’s position.

The unaudited document showed that the institution’s provision remains at 2.5% of the expanded credit portfolio.

Meanwhile, the bank’s credit origination reached R$5.5 billion, an increase of 121% compared to the same period last year and 15% compared to the second quarter of this year.

One of the actors behind the stocks’ big rout in recent weeks, according to the website Brazil Journal, and the Itaú BBA. When asked about the reason for the sale of the Inter position, the investment bank rejected the rumors linked to the provisions.

“The bank’s coverage ratios are good and its credit quality is behaving as expected. We believe that this narrative fed on a scenario of low appetite for growth actions,” commented analysts, also citing “disappointing recent performance” on the credit side.

The question also hangs among the big boys: is Banco Inter worth it?

As much as the future of Interbank — although promising — brings fears, there are big people optimistic about the institution’s roles.

In a report released at the beginning of last month, the Bank of America recommended the purchase of Inter Bank shares with a target price of R$80 per unit through the end of 2022. Today that’s one upside of more than 80%.

According to the US bank, Inter is well positioned to show “solid growth in earnings over the next few years, as it improves the profitability of its customer base”. Currently, this base has 14 million people.

The BofA document puts in favor of the bank the partnership with strong business partners, relevant strategic investors and a favorable dynamic of the segment.

already the Citi, in turn, recently raised Inter’s recommendation from “sell” to “neutral”, but emphasized that it still does not have an optimistic view on the institution’s credit underwriting capacity.

“In our view, the bank’s credit engine is still not running at cruising speed, which management denies,” the document shows.

For Crespi, from Guide, part of the bearish movement in the last month concerns profit taking, as the bank’s shares still rise by almost 40% in the year.

However, widespread concern also speaks to the performance of technology companies worldwide, impacted by the expectation of a reduction in monetary stimuli, reducing liquidity in the markets, and the possibility of an increase in the interest rate in the United States — something that is already a reality here.

Growth and operational synergies support the optimistic side

After an exclusive conversation with Inter executives, the Great Investments said the bank has achieved principality (customers who use the institution as their main bank) in 50% of its customer base.

“In addition, Inter has gained market share in financial volume transacted on Pix, corresponding to 8% of the total.”

“We believe the bank can still capture more of the operational growth on the financial side, with an emphasis on credit, which justifies our purchase recommendation,” said Guide. The broker’s target price for the units of Interbank is BRL 80, upside 84%.