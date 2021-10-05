A Fazenda 13: Lary Bottino says she was sexually harassed in her first reality show, and shocks pedestrians when she reveals an outcome

On Monday night (4), in “A Fazenda 13”, former MTV Lary Bottino decided to open up about a delicate episode. According to the influencer, during her first appearance on a reality show, she was the victim of sexual harassment.

According to UOL, the testimony came to light while Bottino was talking to other pedestrians about the problems of a man sharing a bed with a woman in an attraction that requires confinement. Annoyed by the recent cases of this edition of the RecordTV program, which involved Nego do Borel and Dayane Mello and also Dynho Alves with Sthe Matos and Mileide Mihaile, the former participant of “On Vacation with the Ex 4” and “On Vacation with the Ex Brasil Celebs 2”, from MTV Brasil, said that he was a victim of sexual harassment.

The situation, according to Lary, happened while she was sleeping, after getting drunk at a party on that reality show – however, neither the author of the harassment nor the program were named during the outburst. “I almost got kicked out of the first reality show I did. I woke up to a guy, at dawn, with him on top of me and smoothing me. But I was very drunk and my feeling, you know when you move the drawing of a woman’s body? It was like he was [percorrendo com as mãos] in my entire drawing, you know?”, detailed the piece. “I was so crazy that I couldn’t react and the other day I didn’t have the courage to talk about it, but I spoke later, he asked for forgiveness and said he was sleeping and he doesn’t remember. Only he didn’t drink. I was like: ‘okay, right’?”, lamented Bottino.

The report shocked Marina Ferrari, who questioned her colleague about the reaction of those responsible for the program. “Wow, but didn’t the reality show people say anything?”, she wanted to know. Bottino then fired: “They said that if I kept talking loudly into the microphone, I would have to leave to go to a police station with him. [Era] for me to stop talking”.

“Here this happened and one person left”, pointed Gui Araujo, recalling the departure of Nego do Borel. “But here it’s 24 hours”, declared Lary, noting that everything that happens or happened within the rural confinement was seen by the public. “Here it was something similar”, added Erasmo Viana. The pawn’s speech, however, was the last part of the dialogue to be recorded by PlayPlus. That’s because, still according to UOL, the streaming cut off the sound from the pedestrians’ microphone and moved the images to another room in the house right after.

Sought by hugogloss.com, MTV Brasil said it would not comment on Bottino’s statements. “However, the channel reinforces that it repudiates any type of harassment and violence“he added.