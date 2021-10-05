Adele Announces ‘Easy On Me’ and Releases First Single Snippet After 2015 Album; listen | Song

Adele announced this Tuesday (5) that she will release the single “Easy On Me” on October 15th.

The British singer shared the title of the first track since the release of the album “25” in 2015 with an excerpt from the clip, but did not disclose any additional details. See below.

Images with the number “30” have appeared in places around the world and everything suggests that these are actions for the singer’s fourth album.

There was an expectation for the project to emerge in 2020, but the singer threw a bucket of cold water on fans when she revealed that the album was not ready yet.

The latest release was the 2015 album “25”, which has songs like “Hello” and “I Miss You”. Adele broke out in 2008 with the album “19”, and three years later released “21”.

In 2017, the singer canceled the last two shows of her world tour due to vocal chord problems.

‘Women’ x ‘Million years ago’

The album “25” features “Million Years Ago”, a song that according to composer Antônio Eustáquio Trindade Ribeiro, known as Toninho Geraes, is a plagiarism of the song “Mulheres” (1995).

According to the composer, much of his melody was used in the song “Million Years Ago” (2015), credited to Adele and music producer Greg Kurstin.

“I don’t want to fight, I just want them to recognize that my music is part of her work,” stated the composer of “Me Leva”, recorded by Agepê, and “Verdade”, recorded by Zeca Pagodinho.

To g1, the lawyer Fredímio Biasotto Trotta, responsible for the action, explains what led Geraes to sue the singer, the three notifications already sent to the parties and what the next legal steps are.

“Million Years Ago” was released 6 years ago, but Toninho only heard it last year.

He hasn’t filed a lawsuit yet, but he’s already sent three notifications. Two of them went to Adele, who made no response.

He wants to be credited as a co-author, receive royalties and compensation for moral damages.

