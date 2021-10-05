AF News | State | Tocantins loses one of the most respected pediatricians in the state, aged 62

One of the most respected pediatricians in Tocantins, Hélio Hermenegildo Marques Maués, died at the age of 62, this Monday (4/10), in Brasília. The cause of death was not disclosed.

He has worked as a civil servant at the State Health Department since May 1998 and is currently retired by the Institute of Social Security Management of Tocantins (Igeprev).

Hélio was also secretary of Union Formation and Inter-Union Relations of the Union of Physicians in the State of Tocantins (SIMED-TO). The entity lamented the death of the professional and highlighted that he dedicated his life to patients in neonatology, a branch that takes care of newborns until the first month of life.

Graduated in Medicine from the Federal University of Pará, Helium Maués he became a specialist in Pediatrics by the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics and by UNIRIO, in addition to a master’s degree by the UFT.

Hélio Maués actively participated in the implementation of the Neonatal ICU at the Dona Regina Maternity Hospital, in Palmas, where he practiced in programs aimed at newborns in the Unified Health System (SUS), of which he was a great supporter.

Also a specialist in Homeopathy, by the Society of Homeopathy of Rio de Janeiro, Helio acted in the state coordination and as an instructor of Neonatal Resuscitation at the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics and led the Secretariat for Union Formation and Interunion Relations for over a decade.

“For all that it represented for the history of pediatrics in Tocantins and acted in the fight for health professionals, SIMED-TO believes that the memorable legacy of the professional, the friend and companion on the union journey can never be forgotten, and we pray to God that offer Hélio Maués the well-deserved rest, and comfort friends and family in this moment of pain”, wrote the union in a note.