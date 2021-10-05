After giving up on Queiroga’s third call, CPI collects information on vaccination in 2022 | Covid’s CPI

Covid’s CPI approved on Tuesday (5) a request for information to the Ministry of Health on planning for vaccination against the disease in 2022.

The request was approved after the commission, which did not reach consensus among its members, gave up calling on minister Marcelo Queiroga – who has already appeared twice at the CPI – and opted for collecting information.

“We won’t listen to Queiroga anymore, but we have a lot to ask him. So the ideal is for us to approve questionnaires and these questionnaires are sent out today and we have this answer by the end of the week”, said rapporteur Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL).

To g1, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), vice-president of the CPI, stated that the decision on not calling may be reviewed if Queiroga does not respond to the senators’ questions within 48 hours.

The commission’s requests to the Ministry of Health are:

Details of the National Immunization Plan to be implemented in 2022;

Detailing of the epidemiological follow-up program, replacing Epicov;

Appointment of members of the technical team responsible for monitoring the context of the pandemic and formulating public policies;

Description of the current composition of the technical chamber in immunization;

Indication of vaccine stock and planning for the end of 2021, considering the application of the third dose and the vaccination of adolescents;

Indication of the measures being taken to clarify the population’s doubts about vaccination;

Justification for discontinuing the use of CoronaVac in 2022, as announced.

The Ministry of Health has 48 hours to provide answers.

The commission also approved a request for the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) to send a “detailed report” of complaints, complaints and other complaints made by users of all health plans about the prescription of drugs without proven efficacy, such as chloroquine and ivermectin, and on unauthorized surveys carried out by operators.

The request comes a day before the testimony of the director-president of ANS, Paulo Roberto Vanderlei Rebello Filho. Rebello Filho’s summons started to be defended after the accusations involving the health plan operator Prevent Senior. Senators want to know if there was an omission by the agency regarding the accusations against the operator.

There was also a request for the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) to explain the reasons why eight contracts signed between the company VTCLog and the Ministry of Health were signed without the requirement of a bidding process.

This Tuesday, during a statement by VTCLog partner Raimundo Nonato Brasil, senators pointed out that the company signed contracts with the folder, without a bidding process, which total R$330 million.