An 85-year-old woman has been in the UPA for a week awaiting surgery at the Regional Hospital

An 85-year-old woman is in urgent need of surgery in Patos de Minas. She was admitted to the UPA more than a week ago with a fractured femur and pelvis. She is waiting for a place at the Regional Hospital. The family is unable to pay for the surgery and the case will be referred to the Public Ministry.

Lucélia de Carvalho, a friend of Mrs. Maria Alves do Nascimento, was the one who got in touch with Patos Hoje this Monday (04) and reported the situation. According to her friend, Dona Maria suffered a fall at home on Sunday (26/09) which caused the fracture. “The femur encounter with the pelvis is crushed”, he said.

Doctors then asked her to undergo surgery urgently because the condition could worsen. “She is at serious risk. The surgery costs around R$ 20 thousand in the private network and the family does not have financial conditions. I’m also taking the case to the Public Ministry so that something can be done”, he said.

According to Lucélia, the patient has Parkinson’s disease and the situation is getting worse. She can also suffer an embolism when stuck in the UPA. Patos Hoje got in touch with the Regional Hospital’s Communication Department and is waiting for a position.