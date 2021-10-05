Android 12 is released with features to protect user data

Google released Android 12 this Monday (4). The information was first released on the Android Developers profile, a group of developers that releases information about the progress of OS updates.

The new system brings customization possibilities and features that strengthen users’ privacy, offering more control over the information that is collected by applications.



Android 12 provides information about which apps use microphone, camera, and location data. The system has the ability to hide the exact location, and provides an approximate location for apps that collect geolocation data. In addition, it has mechanisms that make it possible to disable the device’s microphone and camera.

Image processing has also been upgraded. The new version of the operating system brings new camera features, effects, filters and support for other file formats.

Overall, the update doesn’t bring as many new elements and features. The main changes happen in the visual part – which does have its importance. The new design, called Material You, brings more modern icons and Widgets, which match the aesthetic proposal of the new system.

The update for Android 12 will be available in the coming weeks. As is already tradition when a new version of the Android system is released, initially it will only be available for the Pixel line devices, which are manufactured by Google.

According to Google, this year smartphones manufactured by other companies such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, Tecno and Vivo will receive the update of the new operating system. The tech giant is expected to disclose more information about Android 12 at the “Android Dev Summit” event, which will take place on October 27th and 28th.