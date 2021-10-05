Apps from Nubank and Bradesco go down this Monday (4)

In the wave of application crashes that hit online services and social networks this Monday (4), applications from some of the main banks in Brazil also showed instability. Users report that they are not able to make operations in the applications of Nubank, Bradesco and Itaú (read positioning at the end of the post).

Despite providing the same service, since there are three banks, the problems presented by each one were quite particular. At Nubank, for example, most complaints are about payment of bank slips and problems with login and use of the application.

Nubank was the bank that had the highest number of user complaints about service instabilities. Credit: Downdetector/Reproduction

At Bradesco, in turn, users are reporting a series of problems involving financial transactions as a whole in internet banking. Most complaints come from Pix, both for individuals and for legal entities, which returns the message “validation error”.

Itaú’s application has flaws that are comparable to Bradesco’s, but slightly different from Nubank’s. Itaú users are reporting that the bank’s smartphone app returns a message pointing to a failure in the customer’s internet connection.

What do the banks say?

In response to customers via Twitter, Nubank explained that it was experiencing instability in the payment of bank slips using the digital bank account. According to the company, they are working to resolve the instability “as soon as possible”.

We have identified a fluctuation in boleto payments using the Nubank account, but we are working to resolve this as soon as possible. If the payment appears as “Pending” in your account history, just wait and try again later ok? pic.twitter.com/SxSWapdHyO — Nubank (@nubank) October 4, 2021

Nubank’s suggestion was for customers to wait and try to perform the operation again later. Bradesco and Itaú, in turn, did not provide clearer or more in-depth explanations about what may have happened to their services.

In a statement, Itaú informed that it did not notice any drop in its services: “Itaú Unibanco denies that there has been any instability in its digital channels today (4). The variation cited by the article is within the normal range and may be caused by variables external to the bank’s environment, such as the internet itself.”

Also on Twitter, Bradesco responded to users who reported problems, directing them to contact them through direct messages, the famous DM, in order to obtain more details.

